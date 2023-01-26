All voice actors in the Dead Space (2023) remake

Dead Space is a game that launched a franchise, leading to two sequels, two spin-offs, a mobile port, and the current remake. The unique horrors found inside the Ishimura are enough to put Isaac Clarke and his crew to the test. With the original Dead Space lacking a voice for its protagonist, this game does a great job of making the main character relatable while also leaving room for interpretation.

It appears that many of the original cast didn’t return for the remake, with Claudia Besso being the only returning voice actor that’s credited. Here’s all the info you need to know about all of the voice actors in the Dead Space (2023) remake.

All voice cast in Dead Space (2023)

The actors are split into three sections, one for the main cast, one for the additional cast, and the last section for the vocalizations made by the monsters.

Main cast

Isaac Clarke : Gunner Wright

: Gunner Wright Dr. Nicole Brennan : Tanya Clarke

: Tanya Clarke Kendra Daniels: Brigitte Kali Canales

Brigitte Kali Canales Zach Hammond: Anthony Alabi

Anthony Alabi Aidan Chen: Chris Wu

Chris Wu Hailey Johnston: Erica Luttrell

Erica Luttrell Dr. Challus Mercer: Faran Tahir

Faran Tahir Dr. Terrence Kyne: Pej Vahdat

Pej Vahdat Captain Benjamin Mathius: Jim Pirri

Jim Pirri Dr. Elizabeth Cross: Sumalee Montano

Sumalee Montano Jacob Temple: T.J. Ramini

T.J. Ramini Ishimura Computer: Claudia Besso

Additional cast

Skylar Mowatt

Nick Apostolides

Ione Butler

Noshir Dalal

Nina Lisandrello

Erica Lindbeck

James Mathis III

Marin Miller

Joe Zieja

Creature vocalizations

Dee Bradley Baker

Andrew Frankel

Elisa Gabrielli

Kellen Goff

Roger Jackson

Jon Lipow

Lani J. Minella

Jon Olson

Shelley Regner

Bill Rogers

Fred Tatasciore

Debra Wilson

Throughout the game, players will hear a wide variety of voices and monster noises in just the right amounts, frequently causing your hair to stand on end. Players will have plenty of time to get familiar with these voices as they conquer the horrors aboard the Ishimura.