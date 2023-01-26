All voice actors in the Dead Space (2023) remake

Dead Space is a game that launched a franchise, leading to two sequels, two spin-offs, a mobile port, and the current remake. The unique horrors found inside the Ishimura are enough to put Isaac Clarke and his crew to the test. With the original Dead Space lacking a voice for its protagonist, this game does a great job of making the main character relatable while also leaving room for interpretation.
It appears that many of the original cast didn’t return for the remake, with Claudia Besso being the only returning voice actor that’s credited. Here’s all the info you need to know about all of the voice actors in the Dead Space (2023) remake.
All voice cast in Dead Space (2023)
The actors are split into three sections, one for the main cast, one for the additional cast, and the last section for the vocalizations made by the monsters.
Main cast
- Isaac Clarke: Gunner Wright
- Dr. Nicole Brennan: Tanya Clarke
- Kendra Daniels: Brigitte Kali Canales
- Zach Hammond: Anthony Alabi
- Aidan Chen: Chris Wu
- Hailey Johnston: Erica Luttrell
- Dr. Challus Mercer: Faran Tahir
- Dr. Terrence Kyne: Pej Vahdat
- Captain Benjamin Mathius: Jim Pirri
- Dr. Elizabeth Cross: Sumalee Montano
- Jacob Temple: T.J. Ramini
- Ishimura Computer: Claudia Besso
Additional cast
- Skylar Mowatt
- Nick Apostolides
- Ione Butler
- Noshir Dalal
- Nina Lisandrello
- Erica Lindbeck
- James Mathis III
- Marin Miller
- Joe Zieja
Creature vocalizations
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Andrew Frankel
- Elisa Gabrielli
- Kellen Goff
- Roger Jackson
- Jon Lipow
- Lani J. Minella
- Jon Olson
- Shelley Regner
- Bill Rogers
- Fred Tatasciore
- Debra Wilson
Throughout the game, players will hear a wide variety of voices and monster noises in just the right amounts, frequently causing your hair to stand on end. Players will have plenty of time to get familiar with these voices as they conquer the horrors aboard the Ishimura.