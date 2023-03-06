All voice actors for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo. Knowing for publishing games such as the Nioh series, Koei Tecmo’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty shares many similarities with the Nioh games. It is a relatively short but challenging experience for players to go through a dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms period of ancient China, fully packed with demons and monsters to fight back.
If this plotline and setting sound interesting to you, we recommend checking out our full breakdown of the game where we detail every aspect of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, including where it shines and where it fails to meet certain expectations. Despite several players likening it to a Soulslike game, there are several differences between what a Soulslike really is and what you get with Wo Long.
While the game itself is brilliantly made with a beautiful dark aesthetic and music to go along with it, the characters and voice acting are what truly make this game memorable.
All voice actors in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
The brilliant voice acting you hear in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is divided into two separate casts, with one voice acting in the original Japanese and one cast for the English dub version of the game. Each cast is star-studded with members known for their voice acting in various forms of media such as anime and other games, most notably from the dark fantasy genre.
Rest assured, you will be getting some of the best of what the industry has to offer with the talented individuals voicing these memorable characters.
|Character
|English voice actor
|Japanese voice actor
|Blindfolded Boy
|Jerron Baccat
|Kengo Takanashi
|Cao Cao
|Allen Chan
|Kazuhiko Inoue
|Da Qiao
|Emi Lo
|Natsu Yorita
|Dong Zhuo
|Mike Pollock
|Shinpachi Tsuji
|Guan Yu
|Ryan Andes
|Hiroshi Shirokuma
|Hong Jing
|Julia Gu
|Nao Toyama
|Lady Zhen
|Siho Ellsmore
|Mie Sonozaki
|Liu Bei
|Cory Yee
|Kazuhiro Nakaya
|Lu Bu
|Nicholas Andrew Louie
|Shinshu Fuji
|Nameless Militia Soldier
|Daniel J. Edwards
|Yutaka Aoyama
|Sun Ce
|Alex Mai
|Shogo Batori
|Sun Jian
|John Choi
|Masuo Amada
|Sun Quan
|Dustin Vuong Nguyen
|Yohei Hamada
|Xiahou Dun
|Jimmie Yamaguchi
|Tomoyuki Shimura
|Xiahou Yuan
|Nick McCue
|Kōsuke Takaguchi
|Yuan Shao
|Jason Griffith
|Fuminori Komatsu
|Yu Ji
|Jesse Inocalla
|Yohei Tadano
|Zhang Bao
|Rob Moreira
|Kanehira Yamamoto
|Zhang Fei
|Brian Kim
|Mitsuaki Kanuka
|Zhang Jiao
|Marc Thompson
|Manabu Muraji
|Zhang Liao
|David Cui Cui
|Shuhei Sakaguchi
|Zhang Liang
|Brent Mukai
|Yasuhiro Mamiya
|Zhang Rang
|Todd Haberkorn
|Ken Uo
|Zhao Yun
|Caleb Yen
|Satoshi Hino
|Zhou Yu
|Mark Lee
|Yoshihisa Kawahara
|Zuo Ci
|June Yoon
|Mutsumi Sasaki