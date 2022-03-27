All Voice Actors for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the newest installment in the Borderlands franchise. It sees players take on the role as the Fatemaker in Tiny Tina’s game of Bunkers and Badasses, which closely resembles Dungeons and Dragons. As with any game in the franchise, the voice actors give Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands its charm, and there are some stellar performances in the title.

During the journey through the Wonderlands, players will encounter dozens of characters, some of whom are mainstays to the Borderlands series. For the most part, though, developer Gearbox Software has created new characters, with some voiced by prominent actors in the entertainment world. Here are all of the main voice actors in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina: Ashly Burch

Image via Gearbox Software

Ashly Burch has resumed her role as Tiny Tina, which she has held since Borderlands 2 was released in 2012. There are few voices more recognizable in the Borderlands series than Burch’s portrayal of Tiny Tina, which she delivers perfectly in each new title. Aside from dominating the role of the explosive-loving Tina, Burch has also voiced some well-known video game characters over the years. Most recently, she’s voiced Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, which was released just one month ago.

In addition to the Horizon games, Burch has also voiced Parvati in The Outer Worlds, Chloe Price in Life is Strange, and Viper in VALORANT, among other credits.

Dragon Lord: Will Arnett

Image via Gearbox Software

The Dragon Lord is the main antagonist in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and is voiced brilliantly by Will Arnett. This is Arnett’s first major foray into video game voice acting. However, he has voiced acted in several high-profile films and TV shows, such as The LEGO Movie series (Batman), BoJack Horseman (BoJack), and Despicable Me (Mr. Perkins).

Valentine: Andy Samberg

Screengrab via Gearbox Software

Every Borderlands game needs a bumbling and humorous side character, and who better to take on that role than Andy Samberg? Valentine is Samberg’s first voice-acted video game character. If you only recognize Samberg’s voice and not his name, you most likely know him as Jonathan from the Hotel Transylvania movies. He is also the star of the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine and one-third of the satire band The Lonely Island.

Frette: Wanda Sykes

Screengrab via Gearbox Software

Along with Valentine, Frette is the co-narrator of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and they’re voiced by none other than Wanda Sykes. As is the theme with most of this list so far, this is Sykes’ first major entry into video game voice acting. Outside of video games, fans might know her from her stand-up comedy routines or films such as Evan Almighty.

Claptrap: Jim Foronda

Screengrab via Gearbox Software

Everyone’s favorite wise-cracking robot has returned in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Claptrap is voiced by Jim Foronda, who has voiced the character since the Borderlands 2 DLC, Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary. He replaced voice actor David Eddings, which created a huge controversy amongst fans of the franchise. Foronda resumed the role in Borderlands 3 and again in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Paladin Mike: Ciarán Strange

Image via Gearbox Software

Ciarán Strange absolutely nails the role of Paladin Mike in Wonderlands. You meet the Paladin early on in the game and their voice is captivating from their first line. Strange’s voice will become recognizable to those who played Borderlands 3, where they voiced Lorelei.

Mister Torgue: Chris Rager

Image via Gearbox Software

Mister Torgue is another returning character from the Borderlands franchise and is voiced by the same actor as always, Chris Rager. Rager has voiced several smaller roles over the years for Gearbox Software, including the Goliath enemies in Borderlands 2 and 3 and the Warden from Borderlands 3.

Izzy: Kimmie Britt

Image via Gearbox Software

Kimmie Britt delivers a memorable performance as Izzy, the bartender at the Brighthoof soda tavern. Izzy has a unique Minnesota accent that’s unlike any other voice you will hear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Britt hasn’t done much voice acting in video games, but she’s had various roles in the hit anime Attack on Titan.



Player Voice Actors

There are eight total voice actors that make up the various player voices you can use for your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. They’ll be listed below along with some of their other noteworthy performances.