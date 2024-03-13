All Unturned melee weapon IDs, listed

It’s no surprise melee weapons are an essential element of the gameplay in Unturned. It’s a game about surviving the zombie apocalypse, after all.

Melee weapons are a must, so we have created a helpful list of all the melee weapons you can find in the game and their IDs so you have the tools you need to take on the undead in Unturned.

All melee weapons IDs in Unturned

Melee weapon Melee weapon ID Camp Axe 16 Blowtorch 76 Fire Axe 104 Baseball Bat 105 Hockey Stick 106 Kitchen Knife 120 Military Knife 121 Golf Club 135 Sledgehammer 136 Butcher Knife 137 Hammer 138 Pocketknife 139 Butterfly Knife 140 Saw 141 Rake 142 Flashlight 276 Makeshift Bat 487 Chainsaw 490 Baton 1023 Frying Pan 1030 Shovel 1031 Crowbar 1032 Paddle 1033 Pitchfork 1034 Machete 1035 Katana 1036 Scythe 1174 Pickaxe 1198 Pool Cue 1390 Jackhammer 1475 Zweihänder 1503 France Stale Baguette 3085 France Sawed-Off Stale Baguette 3086

These are all the melee weapons you can get in Unturned, according to Unturned Hub. As you can see, there is a varied selection of weapons to choose from, ranging from blunt to sharp weapons and even baguettes for some reason. I suppose you have to use whatever you can get your hands on during the apocalypse.

You won’t have time to fish in peace with all the zombie brains you’ll be smashing with these melee weapons. Image via Smartly Dressed Games.

Now that you have all the necessary melee weapon IDs, it’s time to get out there and start bashing some zombie heads in with them. Have fun.