All Unturned melee weapon IDs, listed

Melee weapons for days
Published: Mar 13, 2024 10:39 am
An in game screenshot of the player holding an axe in Unturned
Image via Smartly Dressed Games.

It’s no surprise melee weapons are an essential element of the gameplay in Unturned. It’s a game about surviving the zombie apocalypse, after all.

Melee weapons are a must, so we have created a helpful list of all the melee weapons you can find in the game and their IDs so you have the tools you need to take on the undead in Unturned.

All melee weapons IDs in Unturned 

Melee weaponMelee weapon ID 
Camp Axe16
Blowtorch76
Fire Axe104
Baseball Bat105
Hockey Stick106
Kitchen Knife120
Military Knife121
Golf Club135
Sledgehammer136
Butcher Knife137
Hammer138
Pocketknife139
Butterfly Knife140
Saw141
Rake142
Flashlight276
Makeshift Bat487
Chainsaw490
Baton1023
Frying Pan1030
Shovel1031
Crowbar1032
Paddle1033
Pitchfork1034
Machete1035
Katana1036
Scythe1174
Pickaxe1198
Pool Cue1390
Jackhammer1475
Zweihänder1503
France Stale Baguette3085
France Sawed-Off Stale Baguette3086

These are all the melee weapons you can get in Unturned, according to Unturned Hub. As you can see, there is a varied selection of weapons to choose from, ranging from blunt to sharp weapons and even baguettes for some reason. I suppose you have to use whatever you can get your hands on during the apocalypse. 

An image of the player fishing in Unturned
You won’t have time to fish in peace with all the zombie brains you’ll be smashing with these melee weapons. Image via Smartly Dressed Games.

Now that you have all the necessary melee weapon IDs, it’s time to get out there and start bashing some zombie heads in with them. Have fun.

How to spawn vehicles in Unturned
An in game image of a vehicle from Unturned.
Category: General
General
How to spawn vehicles in Unturned
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 13, 2024
How to make FNAF in Infinite Craft
fnaf is made by freddy fazbear and pizzeria in infinite craft
Category: General
General
How to make FNAF in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 13, 2024
All Hell Let Loose maps, ranked
Fisrt person view from a sniper in Hell Let Loose.
Category: General
General
All Hell Let Loose maps, ranked
Yash Nair Yash Nair Mar 13, 2024
