All Unturned melee weapon IDs, listed

It’s no surprise melee weapons are an essential element of the gameplay in Unturned. It’s a game about surviving the zombie apocalypse, after all.
Melee weapons are a must, so we have created a helpful list of all the melee weapons you can find in the game and their IDs so you have the tools you need to take on the undead in Unturned.
All melee weapons IDs in Unturned
|Melee weapon
|Melee weapon ID
|Camp Axe
|16
|Blowtorch
|76
|Fire Axe
|104
|Baseball Bat
|105
|Hockey Stick
|106
|Kitchen Knife
|120
|Military Knife
|121
|Golf Club
|135
|Sledgehammer
|136
|
|Butcher Knife
|137
|Hammer
|138
|Pocketknife
|139
|Butterfly Knife
|140
|Saw
|141
|Rake
|142
|Flashlight
|276
|Makeshift Bat
|487
|Chainsaw
|490
|Baton
|1023
|
|Frying Pan
|1030
|Shovel
|1031
|Crowbar
|1032
|Paddle
|1033
|Pitchfork
|1034
|Machete
|1035
|Katana
|1036
|Scythe
|1174
|Pickaxe
|1198
|Pool Cue
|1390
|Jackhammer
|1475
|Zweihänder
|1503
|France Stale Baguette
|3085
|France Sawed-Off Stale Baguette
|3086
These are all the melee weapons you can get in Unturned, according to Unturned Hub. As you can see, there is a varied selection of weapons to choose from, ranging from blunt to sharp weapons and even baguettes for some reason. I suppose you have to use whatever you can get your hands on during the apocalypse.
Now that you have all the necessary melee weapon IDs, it’s time to get out there and start bashing some zombie heads in with them. Have fun.