All Unturned medical IDs, listed

Maps of Unturned are always filled with danger, whether it’s other players or zombies. You often have to scavenge, craft, and use medical items to stay health.

There are quite a few medical items in Unturned, and it’s good to know what they are so you’re always prepared. Below, you’ll find a list of all medical items currently available in Unturned, as well as their item IDs.

All medical item IDs in Unturned

Item name Item ID Medkit 15 Bandage 95 Splint 96 Vaccine 269 Adrenaline 387 Morphine 388 Antibiotics 389 Painkillers 390 Vitamins 391 Purification Tablets 392 Rag 393 Dressing 394 Bloodbag 395 Suturekit 403 Cough Syrup 404 Heatstim 1129 Canyon Arena Taco 28007

There are 17 medical items currently in Unturned, according to Unturned Hub. Some items are craftable while others are not, but almost all can save your life. Whenever you take a serious amount of damage, your character will start bleeding, which drains your health really quickly (unless you invested in upgrading Strength), and this is where medical items come in.

Medkits, Rags, and Bandages are great basic items that stop bleeding and lightly heal you. If you break your bones, you can always use a Splint, which is very easy to craft. More advanced items like Painkillers and Morphine are also great for keeping yourself alive. They might be more difficult to get, but are worth your time as you get accustomed to the world of Unturned.

You can never be too prepared. Image via Smartly Dressed Games

On top of using medical items, you can also hunt animals and use food to regenerate health. Make sure to upgrade your Vitality to increase the regeneration speed from food, and always have a few Bandages in the bag in case you get bit or shot.