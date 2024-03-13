Category:
All Unturned medical IDs, listed

Full list of medical items in Unturned and their IDs
Edward Strazd
Published: Mar 13, 2024
Character shooting zombies in a small town in Unturned
Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Maps of Unturned are always filled with danger, whether it’s other players or zombies. You often have to scavenge, craft, and use medical items to stay health.

There are quite a few medical items in Unturned, and it’s good to know what they are so you’re always prepared. Below, you’ll find a list of all medical items currently available in Unturned, as well as their item IDs.

All medical item IDs in Unturned

Item nameItem ID
Medkit15
Bandage95
Splint96
Vaccine269
Adrenaline387
Morphine388
Antibiotics389
Painkillers390
Vitamins391
Purification Tablets392
Rag393
Dressing394
Bloodbag395
Suturekit403
Cough Syrup404
Heatstim1129
Canyon Arena Taco28007

There are 17 medical items currently in Unturnedaccording to Unturned Hub. Some items are craftable while others are not, but almost all can save your life. Whenever you take a serious amount of damage, your character will start bleeding, which drains your health really quickly (unless you invested in upgrading Strength), and this is where medical items come in. 

Medkits, Rags, and Bandages are great basic items that stop bleeding and lightly heal you. If you break your bones, you can always use a Splint, which is very easy to craft. More advanced items like Painkillers and Morphine are also great for keeping yourself alive. They might be more difficult to get, but are worth your time as you get accustomed to the world of Unturned.

You can never be too prepared. Image via Smartly Dressed Games

On top of using medical items, you can also hunt animals and use food to regenerate health. Make sure to upgrade your Vitality to increase the regeneration speed from food, and always have a few Bandages in the bag in case you get bit or shot.

Edward Strazd
