Popular Ubisoft games depicted in screens in a poster on a blue background.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
General
Streaming

All Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops and how to claim them

More news incoming.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 01:39 pm

Ubisoft Forward 2024 is the place to go to learn everything you need to know about the publisher’s upcoming titles and existing games—and you can earn Twitch Drops simply by tuning in.

Recommended Videos

The Ubisoft event at Summer Game Fest will provide a closer look at the likes of Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as well as news on existing titles like XDefiant.

Rewards are available for the three games above and many more, so make sure you don’t miss out. We’ve got everything you need today here.

All Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops

Promo artwork for Twitch Drops during Ubisoft Forward.
Gear up. Image via Ubisoft

There are eight Twitch drops available to those who tune in for Ubisoft Forward 2024, covering existing games like Rainbox Six Siege and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, to upcoming games like Star Wars Outlaws. Full details are below.

RewardGameWatch time
Ultra Top Fan CharmRainbow Six Siege15 minutes
Forest’s Dawn TrinketAvatar: Frontiers of Pandora20 minutes
The Trailblazer TrinketStar Wars Outlaws30 minutes
M60 Eruption Weapon SkinXDefiant45 minutes
Welcome FireworkSkull and Bones45 minutes
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964)The Crew Motorfest60 minutes
Yurei Bushido Gear SetAssassin’s Creed Valhalla60 minutes
Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinkerAssassin’s Creed Shadows60 minutes

How to claim Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops

To claim Twitch Drops during Ubisoft forward, your Ubisoft account needs to be linked to your Twitch account. This is done by following these steps:

  • Go to the drops website.
  • Select Get Started and then Login with Twitch.
  • Log into your Twitch account in the pop-up.
  • Log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive drops on.

Rewards are claimed by selecting the “Claim” button for each reward in your Twitch inventory, which needs to be done within 24 hours of the ending of the stream. You can only earn Twitch Drops if you watch the action live.

Rewards earned for Rainbow Six Siege, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, XDefiant, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be delivered within 48 hours of Ubisoft Forward.

As for Star Wars: Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the rewards will be available in your inventory when you first log into the game when released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv