All Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops and how to claim them

Ubisoft Forward 2024 is the place to go to learn everything you need to know about the publisher’s upcoming titles and existing games—and you can earn Twitch Drops simply by tuning in.

The Ubisoft event at Summer Game Fest will provide a closer look at the likes of Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as well as news on existing titles like XDefiant.

Rewards are available for the three games above and many more, so make sure you don’t miss out. We’ve got everything you need today here.

All Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops

There are eight Twitch drops available to those who tune in for Ubisoft Forward 2024, covering existing games like Rainbox Six Siege and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, to upcoming games like Star Wars Outlaws. Full details are below.

Reward Game W atch time Ultra Top Fan Charm Rainbow Six Siege 15 minutes Forest’s Dawn Trinket Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 20 minutes The Trailblazer Trinket Star Wars Outlaws 30 minutes M60 Eruption Weapon Skin XDefiant 45 minutes Welcome Firework Skull and Bones 45 minutes Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) The Crew Motorfest 60 minutes Yurei Bushido Gear Set Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 60 minutes Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinker Assassin’s Creed Shadows 60 minutes

How to claim Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops

To claim Twitch Drops during Ubisoft forward, your Ubisoft account needs to be linked to your Twitch account. This is done by following these steps:

Go to the drops website.

Select Get Started and then Login with Twitch.

Log into your Twitch account in the pop-up.

Log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive drops on.

Rewards are claimed by selecting the “Claim” button for each reward in your Twitch inventory, which needs to be done within 24 hours of the ending of the stream. You can only earn Twitch Drops if you watch the action live.

Rewards earned for Rainbow Six Siege, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, XDefiant, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be delivered within 48 hours of Ubisoft Forward.

As for Star Wars: Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the rewards will be available in your inventory when you first log into the game when released.

