Octopath Traveler II will soon be here, with a huge map and a “new era” for players to explore, replete with gorgeous graphics and signs of modernization popping up everywhere. And of course, there will be a new group of travelers for players to make their way through the game as.

One of the elements that made the original Octopath Traveler so interesting was the different characters that each served as something of a “main character” in their own story. Players could choose whichever traveler they wanted to start their game as, and then recruit other travelers into their party at their respective start points. How these different travelers come together and interact in battle is part of what makes the game so interesting.

Thankfully, the Octopath Traveler II trailer shown at September’s Nintendo Direct gave players an introduction to all eight new travelers, as well as some hints about what their stories might entail. Check out the guide below to get all the information you need to know before you dive into the game yourself.

All Octopath Traveler 2 playable characters

Hikari

Screengrab via Square Enix

Hikari is described as The Warrior and has the sword to match. Hikari seems to be more of a principled warrior, however, speaking about how he would like “a world without conflict” in the trailer for the game. HIkari’s path is “a journey for home,” suggesting that he has either been away from his home for quite some time or has never had one to begin with.

Agnea

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Dancer of the group, Agnea’s story seems to be focused on how she will become an entertainer like her mother, bringing joy to people around her through dance. The journey for stardom looks like it will take her to grand stages in the game.

Partitio

Screengrab via Square Enix

Partitio is a merchant and looks like a real wheeler and dealer based on his character design. It seems like he’s taking his journey for prosperity seriously, too. He says in the trailer that he’ll only return from his journey when he eliminates “that devil called Poverty from the world.”

Osvald

Screengrab via Square Enix

The scholar amongst the travelers, Osvald seems like he has the most fully-formed journey ahead of him, and it’s one for revenge. “The man who took everything from me shall die by my hand,” he exclaims in the trailer. The trailer also shows Osvald being sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife and daughter, which pretty clearly indicates Osvald’s problems and how he plans on solving them.

Throné

Screengrab via Square Enix

Throné is the thief, and she seems to be on the run from something. Her journey is one to freedom, and the trailer sees her musing over smelling “the stench of blood” once again. Expect her journey to be a bit more serious, like Osvald’s.

Temenos

Screengrab via Square Enix

Temenos is a cleric, but his journey for truth doesn’t seem to be one of blind faith. “Doubt is what I do,” he cheerfully explains in the trailer. It seems likely that Temenos will be searching to explore some of his doubts and how they connect to his religious zeal.

Ochette

Screengrab via Square Enix

A small hunter, Ochette seems like a character that’s intent on bagging the biggest and most impressive kill to be had. In addition to her character art and journey for legends tag, the trailer also shows her chasing after a monstrous lizard-like creature. It seems this little hunter isn’t afraid of anything.

Castti

Screengrab via Square Enix

The most mysterious of the travelers, the apothecary Castti seems to have lost her memories and is on a journey to recapture them. The trailer seems to show her waking up on a ship, with no knowledge of how she got onto it. Players will most likely be able to unravel Castti’s backstory slowly throughout the game.