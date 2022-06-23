Few PC gamers can think of summer without thinking of the Steam Summer Sale, Valve’s extremely popular seasonal blowout sale.

During the Steam Summer Sale, enterprising players can pick up games for cents on the dollar and find deep discounts on their favorite AAA and indie titles alike. Valve generally hosts one major sale per season, so the time to act is now if you’re looking for something new to play.

The downside of Steam hosting such an enormous variety of games is that the selection can be overwhelming, especially with all the discounts jumping out at you. We’ve compiled a list of the cheapest—and best—games to purchase during the sale to cut through the junk and find the diamonds in the rough.

Here are the cheapest games worth buying during the 2022 Steam Summer Sale.

List of all the cheapest games to buy during the Steam Summer Sale ($10 and under)

Valve Complete Pack

Image via Valve

The Valve Complete Pack is one of the best deals in gaming, hands down. For $8.64, you can own just about every game and expansion Valve has ever made. While there are some clunkers in there, you also get Portal, Half-Life 2, and Left 4 Dead, each of which is worth more than the total purchase price on its own. If you only know Valve for Steam, this is a pack you’ll want to buy.

Sniper Elite 4

Screengrab via Rebellion

Sniper Elite 5, the follow-up to this game, just came out last month, so it isn’t on sale right now. Sniper Elite 4, however, is on sale for a paltry $5.99, down 90 percent from its usual price of $59.99. The game has 90 percent positive reviews on Steam, with some players even saying they prefer it over Sniper Elite 5. If you’ve ever wanted to feel like an army sniper god, snag this one while it’s discounted.

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s pixel farming masterpiece goes on sale frequently, but this summer’s sale sees it at one of its lowest recent prices. For $8.99, you can experience the old-school charm of Stardew Valley as you spend your days building up your grandfather’s old farm, wooing the townsfolk, and restoring Pelican Town to its former glory. Old-school Harvest Moon fans shouldn’t miss this one.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Screengrab via Asobo Studio

If you’re looking forward to this year’s A Plague Tale: Requiem, why not experience the series’ beginnings? A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is going for $7.99 during the sale, tells a gripping story of a brother and sister lost and hunted in the throes of the Black Plague in 14th-century France. This action-adventure game is a masterpiece in heartbreaking cinematic storytelling; you’ll remember it long after the curtains have closed.

FIFA 22

Image via EA

If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, why not try FIFA 22, which offers all the bells and whistles of its predecessors and includes an updated roster of the best players around the world. $9.59 gets you the full game, which includes a career mode, the popular Ultimate Team mode, and more.

This sale price is actually a part of an EA sale through July 7 and isn’t technically part of the Steam Summer Sale, but it’s running at the same time.

Hollow Knight

Screengrab via Team Cherry

Considered one of the best games of all time and certainly one of the best Metroidvanias of all time, Hollow Knight is a tough but rewarding 2D adventure. Its beautiful visuals, interesting story, and tight gameplay all make for an incredibly special experience that’s best served without spoilers. For $7.49, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better game.

Yakuza 0

Screengrab via Sega

The Yakuza series has been gaining more prominence recently as Sega ports more of the titles into English. If you’re new to the franchise, start with Yakuza 0, which introduces you to memorable main characters Kiryu and Majima. Fun beat-em-up action, a silly yet interesting story, and a fantastic soundtrack combine to make an unmissable experience, especially at the low price tag of $4.99. If you really want to dive into Yakuza, you can buy a series bundle for $20, a 71 percent discount.

Titanfall 2

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If you’re a fan of Apex Legends, take the sale as an opportunity to find out how the franchise started. Titanfall 2 is an example of how much fantastic, snappy movement matters in an FPS. It still has an active, if a little rowdy, community, and there are plenty of lore connections between it and Apex. If you ever wished you could pilot a mech in the Apex Games, spend $4.79 on Titanfall 2.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

Image via CD Projekt

The compelling tale of the witcher Geralt and his adopted child Ciri captivated audiences first through books, then through an extremely popular Netflix show. Fans who want to get a little more out of their Witcher experience can pick up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for $9.99 during the sale. It’s a massive, critically-acclaimed open-world RPG with plenty of great quests and meaningful dialogue choices. The GOTY edition includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine DLC, making it an even better deal than the base game alone.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Image via Bethesda

If you were disappointed by Fallout 4 or Fallout: 76, look no further than Fallout: New Vegas, one of the shining examples of the Fallout series’ potential. This enormous open-world adventure is considered one of the best RPGs of all time, with plenty of opportunities for character customization, moral choices, and dramatic wasteland combat. It’s aged extremely well, especially in light of more recent Fallout titles, and the ultimate edition is worth a look for $7.99.