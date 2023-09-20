How to solve the Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google

Us Swifties love digging around for clues, and Taylor loves leaving them for us. People often think we make mountains out of mole hills, but now we have a real puzzle to sink our teeth into on Google.
What is the Taylor Swift 1989 vault on Google?
Simply search Taylor Swift on Google and a little vault will pop up in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Click it and you’ll see a crossword puzzle of sorts pop up. Simply type your answer into the search bar and you’ll help to open the vault and unlock the secret within. Once 33 million answers have been correctly input globally, it’ll open.
All Taylor Swift vault hints and answers
Here are all the different hints and possible answer combinations we know about so far. Just be aware that one hint can have multiple answers, so make sure you’re actually looking at the colored tiles to figure out which answer is most appropriate. These answers can be a bit finicky, so if it doesn’t work, simply go back and try again with a new puzzle. Full credit to Twinfinite for finding all the answers in record time!
|Hints
|Possible Answers
|I Love You
|swifties
|Blank Space
|magic madness heaven sin
incredible things
she’s like oh my god
so it’s gonna be forever
so hey let’s be friends
crossword puzzle
nice to meet you
and I’ll write your name
pen click
darling I’m a nightmare
|All You Had To Do Was Stay
|they paid the price
the palm of your hand
but not like this
you were all i wanted
|Out of the Woods
|you were looking at me
it all seems so simple
two paper airplanes flying
like we stood a chance
|You Are In Love
|you’re my best friend
|Bad Blood
|she wasn’t doing anything
now we got problems
|Birth Day
|Wednesday
|Birth Date
|December thirteenth
|AKA Christmas in September
|chai sugar cookies
|Blue Sweatshirt
|seagulls
|Caption
|got a haircut
|Deepest Fear
|sea urchins
|Coffee
|long list of ex lovers
|Clean
|what you are is brave
I could finally breathe
think I am finally clean
|Excitedly Mingling
|secret sessions
|First Stop
|Tokyo
|Halloween Costume
|pegacorn
|How You Get the Girl
|of kisses on cheeks
|I Know Places
|loose lips sink ships
and we run
and everyone was watching
|A Game of Cat and Mouse
|love
|I Love You
|nineteen eighty-nine
|I Wish You Would
|everything and nothing
elevator buttons
|Impossible To Reason With
|Sheep
|Karma Music Video
|MCMLXXXIX
|Last Stop
|Melbourne
|Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intently
|taylurking
|Look At It!!
|yes whale
|Loudest and Brightest City
|new york city
|Lucky
|thirteen
|Makes You Clean
|rainstorms
|New Romantics
|come along with me
|Number of Instant Films
|sixty five
|And Somehow That Was Everything
|but she found herself
|Out of the Woods Intro
|she lost him
|Reclaimed
|taylor’s version
|Release
|October twenty-seventh
|Shake It Off
|she danced to forget him
can’t stop won’t stop moving
I’m just gonna shake
|Smashing
|golf club
|Style
|with some other girl
never go out of style
red lip classic
|Sun Sign
|Sagittarius
|They Never Go Out of Style
|sunglasses
|This Love
|timing is a funny thing
in silent screams
to what you need
|This Love (Taylor’s Version)
|the summer I turned pretty
|Welcome to New York
|but they never blind me
it’s a new soundtrack
it’s been waiting for you
|Track 6
|floor eighteen
|Wildest Dreams
|he does it so well
burning it down
|Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)
|glitch
|Wonderland
|we both went mad
|World Tour Live
|Sydney
|Announce
|los angeles
|swiftmas
|No Hint
|from the vault
fifth album
pop record
crystal skies blue
rose garden pink
sunrise boulevard yellow
aquamarine green
What’s inside Taylor Swift’s Google vault?
In truth, we have no idea right now. Your guess is as good as ours. But we’ll update this piece as soon as we know. So get cracking that safe!