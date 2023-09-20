How to solve the Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google

Us Swifties love digging around for clues, and Taylor loves leaving them for us. People often think we make mountains out of mole hills, but now we have a real puzzle to sink our teeth into on Google.

What is the Taylor Swift 1989 vault on Google?

Simply search Taylor Swift on Google and a little vault will pop up in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Click it and you’ll see a crossword puzzle of sorts pop up. Simply type your answer into the search bar and you’ll help to open the vault and unlock the secret within. Once 33 million answers have been correctly input globally, it’ll open.

Taylor is leaving puzzles for us to solve. Image via Google

All Taylor Swift vault hints and answers

Here are all the different hints and possible answer combinations we know about so far. Just be aware that one hint can have multiple answers, so make sure you’re actually looking at the colored tiles to figure out which answer is most appropriate. These answers can be a bit finicky, so if it doesn’t work, simply go back and try again with a new puzzle. Full credit to Twinfinite for finding all the answers in record time!

Hints Possible Answers I Love You swifties Blank Space magic madness heaven sin

incredible things

she’s like oh my god

so it’s gonna be forever

so hey let’s be friends

crossword puzzle

nice to meet you

and I’ll write your name

pen click

darling I’m a nightmare All You Had To Do Was Stay they paid the price

the palm of your hand

but not like this

you were all i wanted Out of the Woods you were looking at me

it all seems so simple

two paper airplanes flying

like we stood a chance You Are In Love you’re my best friend Bad Blood she wasn’t doing anything

now we got problems Birth Day Wednesday Birth Date December thirteenth AKA Christmas in September chai sugar cookies Blue Sweatshirt seagulls Caption got a haircut Deepest Fear sea urchins Coffee long list of ex lovers Clean what you are is brave

I could finally breathe

think I am finally clean Excitedly Mingling secret sessions First Stop Tokyo Halloween Costume pegacorn How You Get the Girl of kisses on cheeks I Know Places loose lips sink ships

and we run

and everyone was watching A Game of Cat and Mouse love I Love You nineteen eighty-nine I Wish You Would everything and nothing

elevator buttons Impossible To Reason With Sheep Karma Music Video MCMLXXXIX Last Stop Melbourne Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intently taylurking Look At It!! yes whale Loudest and Brightest City new york city Lucky thirteen Makes You Clean rainstorms New Romantics come along with me Number of Instant Films sixty five And Somehow That Was Everything but she found herself Out of the Woods Intro she lost him Reclaimed taylor’s version Release October twenty-seventh Shake It Off she danced to forget him

can’t stop won’t stop moving

I’m just gonna shake Smashing golf club Style with some other girl

never go out of style

red lip classic Sun Sign Sagittarius They Never Go Out of Style sunglasses This Love timing is a funny thing

in silent screams

to what you need This Love (Taylor’s Version) the summer I turned pretty Welcome to New York but they never blind me

it’s a new soundtrack

it’s been waiting for you Track 6 floor eighteen Wildest Dreams he does it so well

burning it down Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) glitch Wonderland we both went mad World Tour Live Sydney Announce los angeles swiftmas No Hint from the vault

fifth album

pop record

crystal skies blue

rose garden pink

sunrise boulevard yellow

aquamarine green

What’s inside Taylor Swift’s Google vault?

In truth, we have no idea right now. Your guess is as good as ours. But we’ll update this piece as soon as we know. So get cracking that safe!

