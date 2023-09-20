How to solve the Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google

Time to get cracking, Swifties!

a blue vault against a deep blue sky
Image via Google.

Us Swifties love digging around for clues, and Taylor loves leaving them for us. People often think we make mountains out of mole hills, but now we have a real puzzle to sink our teeth into on Google.

What is the Taylor Swift 1989 vault on Google?

Simply search Taylor Swift on Google and a little vault will pop up in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Click it and you’ll see a crossword puzzle of sorts pop up. Simply type your answer into the search bar and you’ll help to open the vault and unlock the secret within. Once 33 million answers have been correctly input globally, it’ll open.

The Taylor Swift Google vault puzzle, a crossword like puzzle.
Taylor is leaving puzzles for us to solve. Image via Google

All Taylor Swift vault hints and answers

Here are all the different hints and possible answer combinations we know about so far. Just be aware that one hint can have multiple answers, so make sure you’re actually looking at the colored tiles to figure out which answer is most appropriate. These answers can be a bit finicky, so if it doesn’t work, simply go back and try again with a new puzzle. Full credit to Twinfinite for finding all the answers in record time!

HintsPossible Answers
I Love Youswifties
Blank Spacemagic madness heaven sin
incredible things
she’s like oh my god
so it’s gonna be forever
so hey let’s be friends
crossword puzzle
nice to meet you
and I’ll write your name
pen click
darling I’m a nightmare
All You Had To Do Was Staythey paid the price
the palm of your hand
but not like this
you were all i wanted
Out of the Woodsyou were looking at me
it all seems so simple
two paper airplanes flying
like we stood a chance
You Are In Loveyou’re my best friend
Bad Bloodshe wasn’t doing anything
now we got problems
Birth DayWednesday
Birth DateDecember thirteenth
AKA Christmas in Septemberchai sugar cookies
Blue Sweatshirtseagulls
Captiongot a haircut
Deepest Fearsea urchins
Coffeelong list of ex lovers
Cleanwhat you are is brave
I could finally breathe
think I am finally clean
Excitedly Minglingsecret sessions
First StopTokyo
Halloween Costumepegacorn
How You Get the Girlof kisses on cheeks
I Know Placesloose lips sink ships
and we run
and everyone was watching
A Game of Cat and Mouselove
I Love Younineteen eighty-nine
I Wish You Wouldeverything and nothing
elevator buttons
Impossible To Reason WithSheep
Karma Music VideoMCMLXXXIX
Last StopMelbourne
Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intentlytaylurking
Look At It!!yes whale
Loudest and Brightest Citynew york city
Luckythirteen
Makes You Cleanrainstorms
New Romanticscome along with me
Number of Instant Filmssixty five
And Somehow That Was Everythingbut she found herself
Out of the Woods Introshe lost him
Reclaimedtaylor’s version
ReleaseOctober twenty-seventh
Shake It Offshe danced to forget him
can’t stop won’t stop moving
I’m just gonna shake
Smashinggolf club
Stylewith some other girl
never go out of style
red lip classic
Sun SignSagittarius
They Never Go Out of Stylesunglasses
This Lovetiming is a funny thing
in silent screams
to what you need
This Love (Taylor’s Version)the summer I turned pretty
Welcome to New Yorkbut they never blind me
it’s a new soundtrack
it’s been waiting for you
Track 6floor eighteen
Wildest Dreamshe does it so well
burning it down
Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)glitch
Wonderlandwe both went mad
World Tour LiveSydney
Announcelos angeles
:santa:swiftmas
No Hintfrom the vault
fifth album
pop record
crystal skies blue
rose garden pink
sunrise boulevard yellow
aquamarine green

What’s inside Taylor Swift’s Google vault?

In truth, we have no idea right now. Your guess is as good as ours. But we’ll update this piece as soon as we know. So get cracking that safe!

About the author
Issy van der Velde

Issy loves his video games and his guinea pigs. He's been writing about games for a few years now, but esports is new to him, so please be nice and treat him like the fragile little baby he is.

More Stories by Issy van der Velde