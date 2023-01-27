All suits in the Dead Space Remake (2023)

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of EA’s science fiction survival horror by the same name initially released in Oct. 2008. While this update is a faithful restoration of the original title, there are several notable changes that veteran Dead Space players will notice.

Dead Space (2023) allows players to access multiple alternate suits that weren’t originally apart of the horror classic’s lineup. Whereas players of the 2008 Dead Space were mostly confined to Isaac’s classic engineer suit and its upgraded versions, players can now unlock various other alternate appearances to progress through the game with.

Below are all of the available suits that players can wear in Dead Space (2023), as well as how players can unlock the exclusive apparel.

All suits in Dead Space (2023)

In Dead Space (2023) there a six total suits that players can use. All six suits can only be attained by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dead Space. The suits are as listed:

DS-08 Legacy Rig

Infested Suit

Lone Survivor Suit

Venture Suit

Bloody Suit

Sanctified Suit

All players start off the game in Isaac’s Legacy Rig, the same suit as the original game. As players progress through the story, you can swap out your suit to any of the other alternate appearances if you have purchased the correct version of the game.

The Infested, Venture, and Lone Survivor suits are all entirely new, never before seen suits in Dead Space. The Bloody and Sanctified suits are essentially different versions of Isaac’s original suit, providing different colorations and textures of Isaac’s armor.

These different suits provide no practical application and exist only for aesthetic purposes. Players can still only upgrade armor, health, and weapons by advancing through the game and spending Power Nodes. Upgrading the suit will directly increase player’s health, allowing you to sustain more hits from enemies.