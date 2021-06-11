All skins coming with Smite’s Stranger Things battle pass

Your eyes don’t deceive you. Smite’s next battle pass will feature characters from the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Stranger Things is a popular show set in the 1980s and follows a young group of friends as they react to “paranormal” activity in their small town. That description is as vague as possible to avoid spoilers, though. The show has a deep plot with compelling characters and is definitely worth your time.

Stock up on waffles and pump up some '80s music: Watch the first gameplay from Stranger Things in @SMITEGame, dropping this July. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9JhDitx0sq — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

If you want to check out Stranger Things before the skins debut in Smite, you’ll have until July 13 when the new battle pass goes live. The Stranger Things battle pass will feature six skins inspired by the show, as well as a new Arena map inspired by “the Upside Down.”

Scylla will fittingly get two skins based on Millie Bobby Brown’s character from Stranger Things, Eleven. The regular Eleven Scylla skin will be available with the regular battle pass and Starcourt Eleven Scylla will be featured on the Premium track. Eleven is one of the main protagonists in Stranger Things and is a child with special abilities. Since Scylla is a magic-wielding child herself, Eleven makes perfect sense.

The finger pistol-wielding god Apollo will also get two new skins, both based on David Harbour’s character from Stranger Things, Hopper. Similar to Scylla’s new skins, Hopper Apollo will be in the regular battle pass, while Hopper, P.I. Apollo will be featured on the Premium track. This skin allows Apollo to trade in his finger guns for some legitimate small-town cop revolvers.

The good guys from Stranger Things aren’t the only ones making their way into Smite, though. Bakasura will get a new skin based on one of the scariest monsters from the series, the Demogorgon. As far as anyone can tell based on the reveal trailer, the Demogorgon will be a part of the regular battle pass. He isn’t the only monster joining the game, either. Sylvanaus will also get a new skin based on another Stranger Things monster, the Mind Flayer.

You can check out all of the skins coming with the Stranger Things battle pass in the above trailer. This story will be updated with more information about the battle pass, including pricing, when it becomes available.