All SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Like all of the other Borderlands franchise games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands uses the SHiFT code system. Each SHiFT code rewards players with items they can use in-game.

Items that players receive are sometimes cosmetic in nature or are useful such as the Skeleton Key. Each SHiFT code will give players free stuff they can stockpile or use in the game.

Currently, there is only one active SHiFT key for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which released today. It is for a free Skeleton Key, and it is active now until March 31, 2022. This guide will be updated as more SHiFT codes become available.

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

How to activate SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players can use the Gearbox SHiFT website, or they can use the SHiFT tab in the social menu in the game.

To redeem the codes using the in-game method, head to the Social menu, select the SHiFT tab, and then select SHiFT code. Enter the code when prompted and then check the mail tab, and your item should show up there.

On the SHiFT website, open up the rewards page, enter in the code, and then check your in-game mail, and the item should show up there.