All season one progress rewards in Headbangers

Headbangers Rhythm Royale is out, and with it comes the first seasons with emotes, voice lines, in-game currency, and those sweet cosmetics. We’re here to tell you about all these rewards

Here are all the season one progress rewards in Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale was released on Oct. 31 and can be played on all major platforms. This battle royale game has up to 30 players competing in different rhythm-based minigames until only one player (pigeon) remains. Just like many battle royale games, Headbangers also has a battle pass.

The first-season battle pass is included with the game, while other seasons will have to be purchased separately. After each match, players will get a set number of XP points depending on how well they did in the minigames. After players get enough XP points, they can level up and be rewarded for each level reached.

Here are all the rewards.

Headbangers Season Rewards page one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page four Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page five. Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page six. Screenshot by Dot Esports Headbangers Season Rewards page seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The developers thought it would be a fun idea to hide most of the seasonal rewards until players reach specific levels of that current season. Fortunately, the best rewards are visible. These include full costumes for your pigeon character and a few emotes.

As for the rest of the hidden rewards, these mainly consist of single clothing items such as hats, shirts, sunglasses, bowties, and other accessories for your pigeon. Some levels also award you different taunts you can use during matchmaking and extra bread, which is the in-game currency. There are also different neck sounds and voices for your pigeons (usually just a different pitch).

Additionally, players who buy the Digital Deluxe edition of Headbanger Rhythm Royale will also get access to four full costumes, four single clothing items, one taunt, five taunt voices, and a new neck sound.

It will be interesting to see if Headbangers Rhythm Royale can compete in a market that’s already populated by similar games like Fall Guys, Fortnite, Rocket League, and others, especially since Headbangers is a new game with an upfront cost (free if you are a Game Pass subscriber).