All reveals from the Sept. 23 Nintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, new Kirby game, and more

A few times a year, Nintendo puts on a showcase of all of the games that are soon to come to the Nintendo Switch. This Direct was packed with tons of games that are coming out in the near future, and updates for existing games.

The cast and release date of the Super Mario Bros. movie were also revealed in this Nintendo Direct.

Bayonetta 3 (2022)

Originally announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 finally got an update and a release window. The game is releasing in 2022, so players waiting to get their hands on this game won’t have to wait long. Fans even got a glimpse of some gameplay along with the trailer.

Monster Hunter 3 – Sunbreak (Summer 2022)

Monster Hunter is getting a massive paid DLC in summer 2022. It will include new stories, locales, and monsters. It also adds new hunting actions and a new quest rank.

Mario Party Superstars updates (Oct. 29)

Three more boards were revealed for Mario Party Superstars, which comes to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29. Woody woods, which features moles that change the board, Yoshi’s Tropical Island, and Horror Land. Mt. Minigames is a collection of seven minigames included in the game.

Splatoon 3 (2022)

Fans of the Splatoon franchise are getting a new game, Return of the Mammalians. The game comes with a single-player story mode and a multiplayer mode. Enjoy a plethora of new weapons and special skills in the multiplayer Turf Wars and new faces in the story mode.

Animal Crossing Direct (October)

Haven’t visited your island in a year? Players are sure to go back now that Brewster is finally coming to Animal Crossing. More details will be available in October in its very own Animal Crossing Direct, and there is a new free update coming in November.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Spring 2022)

Players set off in a mysterious setting in this new open-world Kirby game coming in the spring next year. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platforming adventure, set in a land full of abandoned structures from a past civilization. With bright colors and cute characters, this game is sure to delight any fan of the Kirby franchise.

Chocobo GP (2022)

Final Fantasy fans are getting a new racing game featuring a plethora of characters from throughout the franchise. In Chocobo GP, players can race across familiar Final Fantasy and Chocobo tracks, and use special character abilities and Magicites to get past their competition. Players can play characters such as Giglamesh, Black Mage, and of course, the Chocobo.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

A collection of Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games are coming to an expanded version of the Nintendo Switch Online membership. When it launches, popular titles such as Super Mario 64, Mario Tennis, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, and Sonic 2.

There were a ton of announcements that were included in today’s Nintendo Direct. If you missed it, the video can be watched on-demand on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.