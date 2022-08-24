All quests and rewards for Gamescom EPIX

These are all the rewards you can get throughout Gamescom EPIX.

Given the hybrid nature of Gamescom 2022 being both in-person and remote, fans are able to partake in the action whether they are there in-person in Berlin, Germany or if they are watching all the action unfold from the comforts of their home. As a result, Gamescom EPIX is every fan’s opportunity to take part in one of gaming’s most exciting events of the year.

One of the things that fans can do is take part in a few quests that result in some nice rewards for those paying attention. By following along at Gamescom EPIX, fans have the opportunity to earn the following rewards through these quests.

How you can claim Gamescom EPIX rewards?

Image via Gamescom

This year, Gamescom has opted to use a hybrid format, which is the organizer’s way of encouraging fans from around the world to feel as if they are a part of the action. As a result, many of the rewards are cosmetic items that are useable on the Gamescom website. That being said, there are a good amount of physical rewards that fans are able to earn for completing various quests throughout the event’s entirety.

These rewards are claimed automatically as one progresses through the Gamescom EPIX story. But the first step in all of this is to make sure you are registered for the event through the Gamescom site.

All the Gamescom EPIX Story Quest rewards

The Gamescom EPIX Story Quest rewards are divided into different chapters that fans are able to complete.

The following are all the various rewards that can be earned in certain chapters of the Story Quest as well as how many EXP points each Story Quest offers.

Chapter one: Stars. Ships. Troopers. rewards

Image via Gamescom

The following rewards are earned throughout the first section of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Among Games! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Uncovered the Imposter banner” and 60 EXP points.

Hard Drive Dilemma! Quest – Upon competition, you will receive the “Stars. Ships. Troopers. 1 frame” and 60 EXP points.

Ready for Take-off? Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Alien Friend Avatar” and 40 EXP points.

Chill Pill! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Scarlet Red background” and 50 EXP points.

All the Stars! All the Ships! All the Troopers! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the Stars. Ships. Troopers. Banner and 60 EXP points.

Chapter two: Into the Woods rewards

Image via Gamescom

The following rewards are earned throughout the second chapter of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Need for Seed! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Forest Green Background” and 70 EXP points.

Back to the Loots! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Into the Woods frame” and 60 EXP points.

Accio Bag! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “The owner of the back discovered banner” and 70 EXP points.

Hear, hear Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Green Fluffy Avatar” and 60 EXP points.

Who…shall find! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Bugsmasher Green Background” and 30 EXP points.

One with the Forest! Quest – Upon competition, you will receive the “One with the Forest! Banner” and 80 EXP points.

Chapter three: Camping in the Verse rewards

Image via Gamescom

The following rewards are those earned throughout the third chapter of the Gamescom EPIX story.

Story Time! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Camping in the Verse 1 frame” and 70 EXP points.

IT Super Trick! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Bonfire Orange background” and 80 EXP points.

Camp Champ! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Nordic Warrior EPI Avatar” and 80 EXP points.

Firestarter! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Praise the sun! Banner” and 80 EXP points.

Quo Vadis, EPI? Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Spaceship Blue background” and 60 EXP points.

Outdoor Pro! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Camping in the Verse banner” and 80 EXP points.

Chapter four: OMG ONL! MFG 1337 rewards

Image via Gamescom

The following rewards are those earned throughout the final chapter of the Gamescom EPIX story.

A fair shield and no favor! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “Shield Iridescent Background” and 80 EXP points.

Double Trouble! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “OMG ONL! MFG 1337 frame” and 80 EXP points.

Break a Lag! Quest – Upon competition, you will receive the “EPI’s Friend avatar” and 90 EXP points

ONLy youuu! Quest – Upon competition, you will receive the “Spotlight Blue Background” and 100 EXP points.

Biggest ONL Fan! Quest – Upon completion, you will receive the “OMG ONL! MFG 11337 banner” and 60 EXP points.

Level Up rewards

Screengrab via The Game Awards

All those EXP points you were collecting throughout the various chapters will allow you receive a different set of “Level Up” rewards at Gamescom Epix. These are the rewards you’ll receive at certain levels.

Level two – Chosen One EPI avatar

Level three – Closed Beta key for Fractured Online

Level four – AtrEPI avatar

Level five – Exclusive in-game item for Construction Simulator

Level six – Machine Hunting EPI avatar

Level seven – Camping in the Verse 2 frame

Level eight – Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for Xbox

Level nine – Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PlayStation

Level 10 – Gamescom EPIX Premium LootPack for PC

Other rewards available at Gamescom Epix

The remaining rewards are for those who fulfill certain quests at Gamescom EPIX that are not tied to a specific chapter of the story.