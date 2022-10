All PS5 games you can play at 120fps

As gaming technology evolves, PC and console gamers get access to higher quality images and other improvements like higher frame rates. For the current-generation PlayStation 5, for example, players are excited about the ability to play in 4K resolutions and up to 120fps. But not all games support the higher refresh rate just yet.

Check out the list below for all PS5 titles that support a frame rate of up to 120fps. Some of them have not been released yet, whether in general or just for the PlayStation 5 so we’ve included both the original release date and the PlayStation 5 release date for each of them.

List of PS5 games you can play at 120fps

Black Desert Online

Screengrab via Pearl Abyss

Multiplatform

Release date: July 14, 2015

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

Borderlands 3

Image via Gearbox

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 13, 2019

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite

Screengrab via FYQD-Studio / PLAYISM on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 11, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: July 21, 2022

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 13, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 13, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Image via Infinity Ward

Multiplatform

Release date: Oct. 28, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: Oct. 28, 2022

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Image via Activision

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Image via Activision

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 16, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 16, 2022

Centipede: Recharged

Screengrab via Adamvision Studios / SneakyBox / Atari on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 29, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Sept. 29, 2021

Original version of Centipede was first released on June 6, 1981.

Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports & Games

Screengrab via Crazysoft Limited on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Dec. 2, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Dec. 16, 2021

Cyber Shadow

Screengrab via Yacht Club Games on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Jan. 26, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Jan. 26, 2021

Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 6, 2017

PlayStation 5 release date: Dec. 8, 2020

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Screengrab via Capcom

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 10, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

Original edition of Devil May Cry was first released on March 8, 2019.

DIRT 5

Image via Codemasters

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 6, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

DOOM Eternal

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Multiplatform

Release date: March 20, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: June 29, 2021

Exo One

Screengrab via Future Friends Games / Exbleative on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 18, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: TBA 2022

F1 2021

Screengrab via Codemaster / Electronic Arts on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: July 16, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: July 16, 2021

F1 22

Screengrab via Codemaster / Electronic Arts on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: July 1, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: July 1, 2022

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Image via Epic Games

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 26, 2017

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

Frutakia 2

Screengrab via Crazysoft Limited on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Feb. 27, 2015

PlayStation 5 release date: June 8, 2022

Ghostrunner

Image via One More Level / Slipgate Ironworks / 3D Realms

Multiplatform

Release date: Oct. 27, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: Sept. 28, 2021

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Image via Tango Gameworks

Multiplatform

Release date: March 25, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: March 25, 2022

God of War Ragnarök

Image via Sony

PlayStation Exclusive

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 9, 2022

JUMANJI: The Video Game

Screengrab via Funsolve LTD / Outright Games Ltd. on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 8, 2019

PlayStation 5 release date: Oct. 29, 2021

Knockout City

Image via Velan Studios

Multiplatform

Release date: May 21, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 2, 2021

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Screengrab via Game Atelier / FDG Entertainment on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Dec. 4, 2018

PlayStation 5 release date: Dec. 2, 2021

OlliOlli World

Image via Roll7

Multiplatform

Release date: Feb. 8, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: Feb. 8, 2022

Quake

Screengrab via Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: June 22, 1996

PlayStation 5 release date: Oct. 12, 2021

Raining Coins

Screengrab via Crazysoft Limited on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Oct. 23, 2014

PlayStation 5 release date: June 16, 2022

Rogue Company

Image via First Watch Games

Multiplatform

Release date: Oct. 1, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: March 30, 2021

Rocket League

Image via Psyonix

Multiplatform

Release date: July 7, 2015

PlayStation 5 release date: Aug. 18, 2021

Shinorubi

Screengrab via Last Boss 88 on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Jan. 19, 2022 (early access on Steam)

PlayStation 5 release date: Q1 2023

The Nioh Collection

Screengrab via Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation exclusive

PlayStation 5 release date: Feb. 5, 2021

The Touryst

Screengrab via Shin’en Multimedia on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Nov. 21, 2019

PlayStation 5 release date: Sept. 9, 2021

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Image via Gearbox / 2K Games

Multiplatform

Release date: March 25, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: March 25, 2022

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Image via Ubisoft

Multiplatform

Release date: Dec. 1, 2015

PlayStation 5 release date: Dec. 1, 2020

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Image via Activision

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 4, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: March 26, 2021

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Image via Naughty Dog

Multiplatform

Release date: Jan. 28, 2022

PlayStation 5 release date: Jan. 28, 2022

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Screengrab via KT Racing / Nacon on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 3, 2020

PlayStation 5 release date: Nov. 12, 2020

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Screengrab via KT Racing / Nacon on Steam

Multiplatform

Release date: Sept. 2, 2021

PlayStation 5 release date: Sept. 2, 2021

Other games available for the console, like the free-to-play multiplatform battle royale Apex Legends, can be played at 120fps on PC but not on PS5 so far.

Remember that to take full advantage of the 120fps support, you must also have a television with support to HDMI 2.1 connected to the PlayStation 5. Typically, you need to enable High Frame Rate on your console as well.