Every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get some bonus titles for Essential, Extra, and Premium members of the service. And, with August just around the corner, it’s time for a new set of monthly titles that PlayStation Plus users can enjoy for free.

The PlayStation Plus lineup for August features a stacked group of games, with some of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed titles of the last several years available for download.

Here are the PlayStation Plus monthly titles for August.

All PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2022

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon might have been the product of a joke, but don’t let that funny origin story fool you. The turn-based RPG was a unique take on the typical Yakuza format, and was well-received by players and critics alike. Build your party and guide Ichiban in his mission for answers after 18 long years spent in prison.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Fans were always going to demand the remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 were just about perfect, studio Vicarious Visions delivered. The iconic locations from both games were painstakingly recreated to replicate the feel of the originals, while simultaneously updating their look and how the skaters could move around them. The result is one of the most polished arcade games the skating genre has seen in years, with plenty of content to keep fans both new and old satisfied.

PlayStation Plus users can download the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for free in August, which makes the game playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Little Nightmares

For the fans of the dark and creepy, Little Nightmares puts players in the shoes of Six and asks them to solve puzzles and navigate run-down environments, all while avoiding the gigantic and terrifying humans and other creatures that attempt to eat them. Yum.

With an unforgettable art style and bosses that will haunt your dreams, Little Nightmares is one of the most interesting platformers and puzzle games of the last several years and is more than worth your time.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting on Aug. 2 and ending on Sept. 6.