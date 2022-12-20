All playable classes in Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is an open-world MMORPG in development by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Set on the planet Regnus, the world of Blue Protocol is filled with a mysterious light called Engram. This all-encompassing light envelops an ancient civilization only known as the Bafarians. Their civilization has been lost to time and the only hints of their existence are myths and stories surrounding their ruined cities that were once prosperous.

Blue Protocol was slated for a Japan-only release initially, but Bandai Namco has said it’s interested in pursuing a global expansion of its game and is ready to work with an English localization direction to that extent. Even though there is no concrete news about how far the localization process currently is, what we do know is that Blue Protocol is currently in closed beta status with a new network test scheduled for January 2023.

As expected of an MMORPG, there are certain classes in the game that you can choose from to start your first playthrough. As of now, there are only a handful of playable classes in the game, but the developers have said more will be added as the release date pushes forward.

Classes in Blue Protocol

There are currently five classes in Blue Protocol to choose from with more to come on the horizon. The ones that are currently playable are as follows;

Aegis Fighter

Blast Archer

Heavy Smasher

Spell Caster

Twin Striker

Each of these classes represents a certain playstyle that you can choose to play with depending on your personal preference. For players of other single-player RPGs or MMOs, you will notice certain archetypes of each character that might be similar to other games of the same genre. To make it easier to play them, we have listed out each one with everything we know about the classes so far.

Aegis Fighter

Image via Bandai Namco

The first class to look forward to is the Aegis Fighter. This class is a frontline tank archetype and comes equipped with a sword and shield to do battle with. As expected of a tank, the Aegis Fighter is incredibly durable and can stand toe-to-toe with the worst enemies the game has to offer. In battle, he can use the sword as well as the shield in an offensive capability, making him highly versatile and a little unpredictable to deal with at times.

As a tank, the Aegis Fighter specializes in holding his own ground as well as keeping his teammates alive. His skills allow him to keep his teammates out of harm’s way by blowing the enemies away or making them attack him instead. This class is the ultimate defensive character and its versatility expands to its offensive capabilities as well, with the Aegis Fighter being able to change their Ultimate skill in battle if they so choose.

Blast Archer

Image via Bandai Namco

The second class on this list is the Blast Archer. This class is your typical ranged damage dealer archetype and can deal heavy burst damage from a safe distance. As such, this class excels at maintaining its distance from dangerous enemies and making quick work of them before they manage to reach the Blast Archer. If you prefer to be sneaky and pick off targets stealthily, then this is the class for you.

The Blast Archer is also capable of supporting their teammates from a distance, providing both damage and crowd control. While paired with the Aegis Fighter, they make up a considerable unit excelling at both attack and defense while the rest of the team piles on the damage as well. Apart from a powerful offensive onslaught, the Blast Archer can also use Healing Arrows as a form of defense and recovery after a difficult battle.

Heavy Smasher

Image via Bandai Namco

The third class is Blue Protocol’s answer to the Barbarian archetype in the Heavy Smasher. This class also outputs considerable damage and provides good crowd control, but unlike the Blast Archer, the Heavy Smasher prefers to do it up close and personal. This class excels at rushing into battle with all guns blazing and tearing apart the enemies’ formation, causing chaos within their ranks and providing opening windows to their own teammates.

The Heavy Smasher comes equipped with a giant hammer that has excellent range and heavy damage. It can also cause quakes, providing a great form of crowd control by separating groups of enemies and knocking them down with powerful shockwaves. As such, this class is best paired with the Aegis Fighter in the form of a secondary tank, making sure the Aegis Fighter can do its job by providing them with the appropriate assistance needed to control enemies.

Spell Caster

Image via Bandai Namco

The fourth class is the Spell Caster, which fits the role of the backline mage archetype. This is a type of class commonly seen in almost every RPG ever created but in Blue Protocol, they do a lot more than what is normally expected of them. Being the backline character class, they are responsible for the team’s massive burst damage potential that can shred groups of enemies with little effort. They can use the openings created by their teammates to make sure the battle is won.

Also, as a backline class, the Spell Caster’s other role is crowd control. In between dealing bursts of damage, this class can make sure enemies keep away from themselves and the rest of the team. If the enemies do break through your team’s formation, the Spell Caster has access to powerful defensive and healing spells that can reinvigorate their party and keep them going for longer.

Twin Striker

Image via Bandai Namco

The final class that we know of so far is the Twin Striker. This class fits the archetype of a fighter who rushes in to deal heavy damage. The Twin Striker does this by constantly barraging their opponents with blows, dealing more damage the longer they can sustain their combos. This kind of playstyle encourages timing and is better suited for players that enjoy dealing damage with surgical precision.

The Twin Striker maintains its power in battle by constantly attacking and evading its enemies’ attacks. The more you do this, the more your damage gauge builds up. To make this easier for players, the class has been tweaked to inherently dodge with more precision compared to the other classes. If you are looking to blaze through enemies quickly with an in-your-face playstyle, this class is the way to go.