All planets in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives Star Wars fans the chance to explore all nine movies in the main series in one place for the first time.

Each trilogy is an iconic moment in Star Wars history, featuring dozens of characters and planets. The galaxy is vast and full of exciting places to explore, and many of them are available in The Skywalker Saga.

Here’s a list of all 24 planets in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Ahch-To

Ajan Kloss

Bespin

Cantonica

Coruscant

Crait

Dagobah

D’Qar

Endor

Exegol

Geonosis

Hoth

Jakku

Kamino

Kashyyyk

Kef Bir

Kijimi

Mustafar

Naboo

Pasaana

Takodana

Tatooine

Utapau

Yavin 4

This list should excite casual and hardcore Star Wars fans alike. Players can explore iconic planets like Coruscant, Naboo, Tatooine, and Hoth. Each planet features a unique design and setting, giving players a substantial variety of places to explore. You’ll likely need to explore each planet to unlock all characters and collectible items, so prepare to go on a deep dive across the galaxy.

Some planets contain secrets and areas that can only be accessed by specific characters. If you encounter a puzzle or area you can’t seem to reach, consider coming back later with another character. Twenty-four planets ensure you’ll be using several characters in each environment if you want to unlock all of the collectibles and content.