All NBA 2K22 Locker codes (September 2021)

MyTEAM and City are two of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K franchise. While the former challenges players to assemble their dream roster, the latter lets them take on the world by training and improving their player.

Regardless of your favorite game mode, it’ll take a while to unlock more packs or content without spending some of your hard-earned cash. You’re bound to earn more packs and accumulate more virtual currency (VC) as you continue to play NBA 2K22, which will allow you to unlock more content with time.

There are also Locker Codes that you can use to unlock various goods. These unique redeemable codes all pack different rewards, ranging from cosmetics to player packs. Most Locker Codes have an expiration date, but new ones are constantly added to the game during seasonal events. The following list will be updated as more Locker Codes get added to NBA 2K22, but you can also keep an eye on MyTEAM’s and NBA 2K’s official Twitter accounts to be one of the first players to know when there’s a new code available.

To redeem one of the following codes, you’ll need to head over to the Options tab and look for the Locker Codes section. Once you click on Locker Codes, a box will appear where you’ll be able to type in the locker code that you’d like to use.

Here are all the locker codes in NBA 2K22.

Active NBA 2K22 Locker codes

HAPPY-NEXTGEN-2KDAY-22 Rewards: Receive Three Banners, 30 minutes of two-XP Coin, a New Player Indicator, New Perfect Green Release Animation. Expiration Date: Sept. 14.

2KDAY-IN-MYTEAM Rewards: Receive a Diamond +4 Driving Dunk Card, a Diamond Shoe, a Free Agent Lebron, a Free Agent Russell Westbrook and a Free Agent Zach Lavine. Expiration Date: Sept. 17.

