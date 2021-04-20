All MUT level rewards in Madden 21

Though there are many ways to enjoy Madden 21, none come close to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Madden feels completely different when you assemble your elite team out of the players you open from packs.
The whole experience adds a bit of squad engineering to the formula, meaning you’ll have a lot more room to showcase your game knowledge. With time, you’ll be able to work toward assembling your dream team and improve as a player in the process.
As you continue to play more MUT, you’ll also gain levels and unlock new rewards. From coins to player packs, these rewards will help you complete your team. If you’re just on the edge of leveling up and would like to know what’s in store for you once you break into that level, the following list will have all the answers for you.
|Level
|Rewards
|2
|A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player Pack
|3
|2,000 coins
|4
|25 Training Points
|5
|A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player pack
|6
|3,000 coins
|7
|Unlock new level challenges and receive one level master token
|8
|70+ OVR Gold or Better Player pack
|9
|50 Training Points
|10
|62-81 OVR Power Up pass
|11
|Exclusive store offer in the form of a Fantasy pack
|12
|A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack
|13
|2x 62+ OVR Silver or Better Player packs
|14
|10,000 coins and receive a level master token
|15
|62-81 OVR Power Up pass
|16
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|17
|A 70+ OVR Gold or a Better Player pack
|18
|Unlock new level challenges
|19
|15,000 coins
|20
|62-81 OVR Power Up pass
|21
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|22
|A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack
|23
|Two 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs
|24
|20,000 coins and receive a level master yoken
|25
|82-84 OVR Power Up pass
|26
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|27
|Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
|28
|Unlock new level challenges
|29
|20,000 coins
|30
|82-84 OVR Power Up pass
|31
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|32
|Two 70+ OVR Gold players or Better Player packs
|33
|Four 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs
|34
|20,000 coins and Receive 1x level master token
|35
|82-84 OVR Power Up pass
|36
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|37
|Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
|38
|Unlock new level challenges
|39
|25,000 coins
|40
|85-86 OVR Power Up pass
|41
|An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|42
|A Gold Premium pack
|43
|Three 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
|44
|25,000 coins and receive 1x level master token
|45
|85-86 OVR Power Up pass
|46
|Exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
|47
|A Gold Premium pack
|48
|Unlock new level challenges
|49
|25,000 coins
|50
|87-88 OVR Power Up pass
|51
|An exclusive store offer for 350 points
|52
|A Gold Premium pack
|53
|87–88 Power Up pass and level master token
|54
|30,000 coins
|55
|Unlock level challenges
|56
|An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
|57
|Unlock new level challenges
|58
|A Gridiron pack
|59
|30,000 coins
|60
|89–90 OVR Power Up pass
|61
|An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
|62
|Gridiron pack
|63
|89–90 OVR Power Up pass and level master token
|64
|35,000 coins
|65
|Unlock level challenges
|66
|An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
|67
|Unlock level challenges
|68
|Gridiron pack
|69
|35,000 coins
|70
|91–92 OVR Power Up pass
|71
|Exclusive store offer (costs 250,000 coins). Contains 1x 86+ OVR Series 3 Redux player. Limit of one.
|72
|Gamechanger pack
|73
|93-94 Power Up pass and level master token
|75
|40,000 coins
|75
|Unlock level challenges
|76
|An exclusive store offer for 2,200 coins.
|77
|Unlock level challenges
|78
|Gamechanger pack
|79
|40,000 coins
|80
|A 95 OVR Power Up pass
|81
|Exclusive store offers for 400 points.
|82
|Legend Fantasy pack
|83
|A 96 OVR Power Up pass and a level master token
|84
|45,000 coins
|85
|Unlock level challenges
|86
|An exclusive store offers for 500 coins
|87
|Unlock level challenges
|88
|Legend Fantasy pack
|89
|45,000 coins
|90
|A 97 OVR Power Up pass and an exclusive store offer for 1,500 points
|91
|Store offer
|92
|An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack
|93
|Power Up pass (98) or a level up token
|94
|50,000 QuickSell coins
|95
|Level solos unlock
|96
|Store offer
|97
|Level solos unlock
|98
|An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack
|99
|Power Up pass (99)
Each exclusive shop offer will be different from the other. The one that unlocks in level 51, for example, features a 86 OVR Core Elite or Platinum and allows players to choose between Platinum Davante Adams, Core Elite Nick Chubb, Julio Jones, Von Miller, and Cameron Jordan.
How can you level up faster on MUT in Madden 21?
The XP gain rates were heavily nerfed with Madden 21. It takes relatively longer to level up in the recent title, meaning it may take you some time before you can unlock all the rewards.
While you’ll eventually get there by playing the game, you can quicken the process by focusing on completing Rival challenges. These challenges reward the most amount of XP, and they’re relatively easier to achieve.