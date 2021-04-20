All MUT level rewards in Madden 21

Leveling up is a rewarding process.

Image via EA Sports

Though there are many ways to enjoy Madden 21, none come close to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Madden feels completely different when you assemble your elite team out of the players you open from packs.

The whole experience adds a bit of squad engineering to the formula, meaning you’ll have a lot more room to showcase your game knowledge. With time, you’ll be able to work toward assembling your dream team and improve as a player in the process.

As you continue to play more MUT, you’ll also gain levels and unlock new rewards. From coins to player packs, these rewards will help you complete your team. If you’re just on the edge of leveling up and would like to know what’s in store for you once you break into that level, the following list will have all the answers for you.

Level Rewards
2A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player Pack
32,000 coins
425 Training Points
5A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player pack
63,000 coins
7Unlock new level challenges and receive one level master token
870+ OVR Gold or Better Player pack
950 Training Points
1062-81 OVR Power Up pass
11Exclusive store offer in the form of a Fantasy pack
12A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack
132x 62+ OVR Silver or Better Player packs
1410,000 coins and receive a level master token
1562-81 OVR Power Up pass
16An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
17A 70+ OVR Gold or a Better Player pack
18Unlock new level challenges
1915,000 coins
2062-81 OVR Power Up pass
21An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
22A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack
23Two 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs
2420,000 coins and receive a level master yoken
2582-84 OVR Power Up pass
26An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
27Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
28Unlock new level challenges
2920,000 coins
3082-84 OVR Power Up pass
31An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
32Two 70+ OVR Gold players or Better Player packs
33Four 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs
3420,000 coins and Receive 1x level master token
3582-84 OVR Power Up pass
36An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
37Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
38Unlock new level challenges
3925,000 coins
4085-86 OVR Power Up pass
41An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
42A Gold Premium pack
43Three 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs
4425,000 coins and receive 1x level master token
4585-86 OVR Power Up pass
46Exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack)
47A Gold Premium pack
48Unlock new level challenges
4925,000 coins
5087-88 OVR Power Up pass
51An exclusive store offer for 350 points
52A Gold Premium pack
5387–88 Power Up pass and level master token
5430,000 coins
55Unlock level challenges
56An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
57Unlock new level challenges
58A Gridiron pack
5930,000 coins
6089–90 OVR Power Up pass
61An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
62Gridiron pack
6389–90 OVR Power Up pass and level master token
6435,000 coins
65Unlock level challenges
66An exclusive store offer for 350 points.
67Unlock level challenges
68Gridiron pack
6935,000 coins
7091–92 OVR Power Up pass
71Exclusive store offer (costs 250,000 coins). Contains 1x 86+ OVR Series 3 Redux player. Limit of one.
72Gamechanger pack
7393-94 Power Up pass and level master token
7540,000 coins
75Unlock level challenges
76An exclusive store offer for 2,200 coins.
77Unlock level challenges
78Gamechanger pack
7940,000 coins
80A 95 OVR Power Up pass
81Exclusive store offers for 400 points.
82Legend Fantasy pack
83A 96 OVR Power Up pass and a level master token
8445,000 coins
85Unlock level challenges
86An exclusive store offers for 500 coins
87Unlock level challenges
88Legend Fantasy pack
8945,000 coins
90A 97 OVR Power Up pass and an exclusive store offer for 1,500 points
91Store offer
92An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack
93Power Up pass (98) or a level up token
9450,000 QuickSell coins
95Level solos unlock
96Store offer
97Level solos unlock
98An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack
99Power Up pass (99)

Each exclusive shop offer will be different from the other. The one that unlocks in level 51, for example, features a 86 OVR Core Elite or Platinum and allows players to choose between Platinum Davante Adams, Core Elite Nick Chubb, Julio Jones, Von Miller, and Cameron Jordan.

How can you level up faster on MUT in Madden 21?

The XP gain rates were heavily nerfed with Madden 21. It takes relatively longer to level up in the recent title, meaning it may take you some time before you can unlock all the rewards. 

While you’ll eventually get there by playing the game, you can quicken the process by focusing on completing Rival challenges. These challenges reward the most amount of XP, and they’re relatively easier to achieve.