All MUT level rewards in Madden 21

Though there are many ways to enjoy Madden 21, none come close to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Madden feels completely different when you assemble your elite team out of the players you open from packs.

The whole experience adds a bit of squad engineering to the formula, meaning you’ll have a lot more room to showcase your game knowledge. With time, you’ll be able to work toward assembling your dream team and improve as a player in the process.

As you continue to play more MUT, you’ll also gain levels and unlock new rewards. From coins to player packs, these rewards will help you complete your team. If you’re just on the edge of leveling up and would like to know what’s in store for you once you break into that level, the following list will have all the answers for you.

Level Rewards 2 A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player Pack 3 2,000 coins 4 25 Training Points 5 A 62+ OVR Silver player or Better Player pack 6 3,000 coins 7 Unlock new level challenges and receive one level master token 8 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player pack 9 50 Training Points 10 62-81 OVR Power Up pass 11 Exclusive store offer in the form of a Fantasy pack 12 A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack 13 2x 62+ OVR Silver or Better Player packs 14 10,000 coins and receive a level master token 15 62-81 OVR Power Up pass 16 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 17 A 70+ OVR Gold or a Better Player pack 18 Unlock new level challenges 19 15,000 coins 20 62-81 OVR Power Up pass 21 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 22 A 70+ OVR Gold player or a Better Player pack 23 Two 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs 24 20,000 coins and receive a level master yoken 25 82-84 OVR Power Up pass 26 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 27 Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs 28 Unlock new level challenges 29 20,000 coins 30 82-84 OVR Power Up pass 31 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 32 Two 70+ OVR Gold players or Better Player packs 33 Four 62+ OVR Silver players or Better Player packs 34 20,000 coins and Receive 1x level master token 35 82-84 OVR Power Up pass 36 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 37 Two 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs 38 Unlock new level challenges 39 25,000 coins 40 85-86 OVR Power Up pass 41 An exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 42 A Gold Premium pack 43 Three 70+ OVR Gold or Better Player packs 44 25,000 coins and receive 1x level master token 45 85-86 OVR Power Up pass 46 Exclusive store offer (Fantasy pack) 47 A Gold Premium pack 48 Unlock new level challenges 49 25,000 coins 50 87-88 OVR Power Up pass 51 An exclusive store offer for 350 points 52 A Gold Premium pack 53 87–88 Power Up pass and level master token 54 30,000 coins 55 Unlock level challenges 56 An exclusive store offer for 350 points. 57 Unlock new level challenges 58 A Gridiron pack 59 30,000 coins 60 89–90 OVR Power Up pass 61 An exclusive store offer for 350 points. 62 Gridiron pack 63 89–90 OVR Power Up pass and level master token 64 35,000 coins 65 Unlock level challenges 66 An exclusive store offer for 350 points. 67 Unlock level challenges 68 Gridiron pack 69 35,000 coins 70 91–92 OVR Power Up pass 71 Exclusive store offer (costs 250,000 coins). Contains 1x 86+ OVR Series 3 Redux player. Limit of one. 72 Gamechanger pack 73 93-94 Power Up pass and level master token 75 40,000 coins 75 Unlock level challenges 76 An exclusive store offer for 2,200 coins. 77 Unlock level challenges 78 Gamechanger pack 79 40,000 coins 80 A 95 OVR Power Up pass 81 Exclusive store offers for 400 points. 82 Legend Fantasy pack 83 A 96 OVR Power Up pass and a level master token 84 45,000 coins 85 Unlock level challenges 86 An exclusive store offers for 500 coins 87 Unlock level challenges 88 Legend Fantasy pack 89 45,000 coins 90 A 97 OVR Power Up pass and an exclusive store offer for 1,500 points 91 Store offer 92 An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack 93 Power Up pass (98) or a level up token 94 50,000 QuickSell coins 95 Level solos unlock 96 Store offer 97 Level solos unlock 98 An Ultimate Legends Fantasy pack 99 Power Up pass (99)

Each exclusive shop offer will be different from the other. The one that unlocks in level 51, for example, features a 86 OVR Core Elite or Platinum and allows players to choose between Platinum Davante Adams, Core Elite Nick Chubb, Julio Jones, Von Miller, and Cameron Jordan.

How can you level up faster on MUT in Madden 21?

The XP gain rates were heavily nerfed with Madden 21. It takes relatively longer to level up in the recent title, meaning it may take you some time before you can unlock all the rewards.

While you’ll eventually get there by playing the game, you can quicken the process by focusing on completing Rival challenges. These challenges reward the most amount of XP, and they’re relatively easier to achieve.