MultiVersus is the hottest new fighting game that brings in characters from across the infinite universe together. With the game’s theme of multiverses, it makes sense Rick and Morty would be featured in the game, even though Morty is the only one included at present.

The game does a great job of being faithful to Morty’s character, pulling his moves and costumes from direct moments in the show.

Here are all the Morty easter eggs and references in MultiVersus.

All Morty easter eggs and references in MultiVersus

Many of Morty’s moves come directly from moments in the show dating from the first season all the way until the most recent, season five.

The Plumbus

Image via Adult Swim

Everyone’s got one somewhere, the Plumbus is one of the most useful household objects frequently shown throughout Rick and Morty. Morty uses his to scrub the floor around enemies, but it has many more uses.

Rick’s Spaceship

From the beginning of the show, Rick and Morty are seen driving a spaceship made out of garbage and equipped with a sassy AI. In MultiVersus, Morty can teleport the spaceship to himself, sending it rising vertically out of the map.

Armothy

Image via Adult Swim

Morty got through some tough times thanks to his arm that was injected with the DNA of a dead guy from an alternate version of post-apocalyptic Earth. Morty uses Armothy to deliver devastating attacks in MultiVersus.

Orange Juice

Morty is often seen drinking orange juice when he is dehydrated because of… reasons. He uses it as a taunt in MultiVersus, where he chugs it straight from the carton.

Morty’s Portal

Portals are featured a lot in Rick and Morty. However, they’re usually Rick’s circular green ones, not the ones Morty uses to move between places in MultiVersus. That’s because these are from the first episode of season five, where Morty has to go to a time-altering dimension through one of those same portals to get wine.

The Elemental Rings

In the same season as the portal, Morty falls in love with a Captain Planet-like woman who is summoned into existence by four elemental rings. In MultiVersus, Morty uses these rings to summon a wall of dirt in front and fire above himself while calling out the elements’ names like the show.

Snakes

In season four, Morty was the reason an entire planet of snakes didn’t reach out into the stars when he killed a snake astronaut. To try and make up for it, he takes an Earth snake and shoves it into a spacesuit before shooting it down to a planet. In MultiVersus, this shows up via a launcher that sends snakes up and then outwards.

Hammer Morty

He’s more than just a hammer! This is one of the Mortys from an alternate universe where presumably everyone looks like some kind of tool. Morty uses his Hammer friend as part of a devastating spinning combo in MultiVersus.

The Vat of Acid

While Morty originally disproved the acid vat, it turned out to be his saving grace when he became the most hated person on earth. When he loses in MultiVersus, he’ll do the same jump into the acid that he did at the end of that episode.

Morty’s Place Saving Device

In the same episode as the vat of acid, Morty annoys Rick to the point he makes him a video game place saving device that Morty can use to reload a moment in time. In MultiVersus, this allows him to trace a dotted line that he’ll follow in reverse after a few seconds, dealing damage to opponents.

President Morty

There’s something that’s not quite right about this Morty, whether it be his flare for the dramatic or some unknown motives. His iconic role as one of the antagonists in Rick and Morty is what has earned him his own Variant in MultiVersus.

The Whip

This is one of the smaller details of Morty’s in MultiVersus, but one of his attacks features a blue whip. The whip is a deep cut to a brief shot in which Rick, Morty, and the family face off against decoy versions of themselves.

Those are all the current Morty easter eggs and references in MultiVersus, with more likely incoming when Rick releases later in Season One.