All Milk Molar locations in Grounded

Nearly 50 of them are scattered around the world.

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

In Grounded, Milk Molars act as a mechanic that allow players to upgrade their stats, such as stamina, water, food drain, and max health.

Milk Molars can be found throughout the world within hidden locations and require an Insect Hammer to bust them out. A rarer variant called the Mega Milk Molar can be found in hidden areas as well, but these variants upgrade stats that affect all players that join the game.

If you don’t want to miss out on getting these super useful items, here are all the locations for Milk Molars in Grounded.

All Milk Molar locations in Grounded

Follow the instructions in the table below to reach each Milk Molar in any given area:

LocationTypeDescription



Black Ant Hill

NormalGo through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Head along the wall on the right and blast a rock to get to the Molar. You will find one Molar past the vines.
NormalHead through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Take a left before the above Molar’s location.
Mega Go through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a left at the fork. Head into the ‘B’ door and destroy the rock on the left. Go to the back and along the dirt path.
Mega Head straight to the Assistant Manager Boss’ room and go to the right-most corner.
DeckNormalMake your way to the eastern part of the deck and look for the Wolf Spider.
MegaGo to the Southeast Haze area and head inside the small pit next to the rake.
NormalGo to the east of the Weedkiller and into the valley.
MegaTake a left from the Field Station and head into the ravine.
NormalGo northwest of the Haze Area into the canyon and head to the end.
GrasslandsNormalGo past the retaining wall and look for a small puddle and you will find the molar on it.
MegaHead northwest and look for a Jolly Cola can, with the Molar on top.
NormalHead toward the Red Ant Hill.
NormalHead to the Wolf Spider Den, which is under a plank of wood. You will find the Molar next to the spider.
MegaGo to the Acorn Cave and take a right at the field station. Destroy the obstacles to find a Mega Molar.
HedgeMegaGo to the wall along the north and follow it eastward.
NormalGo to the Orbweaver Den inside the hedge. Look for the broken container and enter.
MegaClimb up the tree and look for the broken test tubes.
NormalGo to the topmost part of the lab and jump through the broken path. Head toward the maroon door to find a Molar inside the room.
MegaHead toward the top of the Birdbath.
NormalGo toward the southeast to find one in the corner.
NormalMove along the white wall and head to the pluge.
NormalHead right from the Field Station and climb on top of the Juicebox.
Koi PondNormalInside the lab, look for the broken hole and follow the dirt tunnel that opens up.
MegaGo to the lab and then into the four battery room.
MegaGo toward the Bird Pagoda and then toward the bricks in the north.
NormalHead toward the Mosquito Wall.
Koi Pond (Underwater)NormalHead to the Northwestern Cave and head downwards wearing fins. Then, cut the vines when you get to them.
MegaGo past the T-Rex and look for a chest. Open it.
MegaCut the vines near the T-Rex to find another Molar.
NormalGo to the Central Lab and cut through the vines to get to the tubes with currents.
NormalIn the Central Lab, cut the vines on top of a log.
Oak TreeNormalGo to the west side and look for the Wolf Spider to find a Molar behind it.
MegaDestroy the rock that is in the first Wolf Spider room.
NormalGo near the Koi Pond and look for the Welp Can to find the Molar under it.
NormalHead next to the stone brick wall that is near the side of the pond, where you will find the Molar near a Webweaver spawn.
Picnic TableNormalInside the Yellow Lunch Box.
MegaHead to the northern beam to find the Molar defended by a beehive.
MegaGo over to the eastern side and tip over the shovel with explosives, then head past the lunchbox and across the spork. Climb the nails and the books. Hit the button with an Insect Hammer. Now that you are on the top, head over inside the maze. Now, follow these directions: Left, right, left. Open the treasure chest.
Sandbox Grounded Milk MolarsNormalWait until 3:30pm in the game and open the lab, then dig up the key that you will be shown the location of. Go to the castle’s treasure and use the key to unlock it.
NormalHead to the top of the tall tower in the center of the castle.
MegaGo to the cacti and look inside the White Flowerpot.
MegaBeat the center-right Antlion, then harvest the remains and travel down the tunnel.
NormalClimb on top of the Blue Shovel and head toward the house. Then, go to the sandbox to find a Molar near it.
MegaLook for the broken pipe that is to the northeast of the Sandbox, then swim in the north direction until you come across soggy roots. Cut these and go right at the first fork you come across.
Trash HeapNormalLook for the Yoked Girth superhero box to find a Molar behind it.
MegaNear the house, look for the trash bags. Then, go between the bags and swim under them. Look for a bent can and go inside it.
MegaClimb the Knife Ramp and head to the back of the trash pile. Then, look for a juice box and a bent soda can and go in between them.
NormalClimb onto the plastic knife at the back and climb on top of the can. Then, follow the stick outside and climb onto the massive trash bag. Next, climb onto the shovel to get to the top of the trash can, where you will find a Molar inside the blue cup.