All Milk Molar locations in Grounded

Location Type Description







Black Ant Hill



Normal Go through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Head along the wall on the right and blast a rock to get to the Molar. You will find one Molar past the vines.

Normal Head through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Take a left before the above Molar’s location.

Mega Go through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a left at the fork. Head into the ‘B’ door and destroy the rock on the left. Go to the back and along the dirt path.

Mega Head straight to the Assistant Manager Boss’ room and go to the right-most corner.

Deck Normal Make your way to the eastern part of the deck and look for the Wolf Spider.

Mega Go to the Southeast Haze area and head inside the small pit next to the rake.

Normal Go to the east of the Weedkiller and into the valley.

Mega Take a left from the Field Station and head into the ravine.

Normal Go northwest of the Haze Area into the canyon and head to the end.

Grasslands Normal Go past the retaining wall and look for a small puddle and you will find the molar on it.

Mega Head northwest and look for a Jolly Cola can, with the Molar on top.

Normal Head toward the Red Ant Hill.

Normal Head to the Wolf Spider Den, which is under a plank of wood. You will find the Molar next to the spider.

Mega Go to the Acorn Cave and take a right at the field station. Destroy the obstacles to find a Mega Molar.

Hedge Mega Go to the wall along the north and follow it eastward.

Normal Go to the Orbweaver Den inside the hedge. Look for the broken container and enter.

Mega Climb up the tree and look for the broken test tubes.

Normal Go to the topmost part of the lab and jump through the broken path. Head toward the maroon door to find a Molar inside the room.

Mega Head toward the top of the Birdbath.

Normal Go toward the southeast to find one in the corner.

Normal Move along the white wall and head to the pluge.

Normal Head right from the Field Station and climb on top of the Juicebox.

Koi Pond Normal Inside the lab, look for the broken hole and follow the dirt tunnel that opens up.

Mega Go to the lab and then into the four battery room.

Mega Go toward the Bird Pagoda and then toward the bricks in the north.

Normal Head toward the Mosquito Wall.

Koi Pond (Underwater) Normal Head to the Northwestern Cave and head downwards wearing fins. Then, cut the vines when you get to them.

Mega Go past the T-Rex and look for a chest. Open it.

Mega Cut the vines near the T-Rex to find another Molar.

Normal Go to the Central Lab and cut through the vines to get to the tubes with currents.

Normal In the Central Lab, cut the vines on top of a log.

Oak Tree Normal Go to the west side and look for the Wolf Spider to find a Molar behind it.

Mega Destroy the rock that is in the first Wolf Spider room.

Normal Go near the Koi Pond and look for the Welp Can to find the Molar under it.

Normal Head next to the stone brick wall that is near the side of the pond, where you will find the Molar near a Webweaver spawn.

Picnic Table Normal Inside the Yellow Lunch Box.

Mega Head to the northern beam to find the Molar defended by a beehive.

Mega Go over to the eastern side and tip over the shovel with explosives, then head past the lunchbox and across the spork. Climb the nails and the books. Hit the button with an Insect Hammer. Now that you are on the top, head over inside the maze. Now, follow these directions: Left, right, left. Open the treasure chest.

Sandbox Grounded Milk Molars Normal Wait until 3:30pm in the game and open the lab, then dig up the key that you will be shown the location of. Go to the castle’s treasure and use the key to unlock it.

Normal Head to the top of the tall tower in the center of the castle.

Mega Go to the cacti and look inside the White Flowerpot.

Mega Beat the center-right Antlion, then harvest the remains and travel down the tunnel.

Normal Climb on top of the Blue Shovel and head toward the house. Then, go to the sandbox to find a Molar near it.

Mega Look for the broken pipe that is to the northeast of the Sandbox, then swim in the north direction until you come across soggy roots. Cut these and go right at the first fork you come across.

Trash Heap Normal Look for the Yoked Girth superhero box to find a Molar behind it.

Mega Near the house, look for the trash bags. Then, go between the bags and swim under them. Look for a bent can and go inside it.

Mega Climb the Knife Ramp and head to the back of the trash pile. Then, look for a juice box and a bent soda can and go in between them.