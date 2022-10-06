In Grounded, Milk Molars act as a mechanic that allow players to upgrade their stats, such as stamina, water, food drain, and max health.
Milk Molars can be found throughout the world within hidden locations and require an Insect Hammer to bust them out. A rarer variant called the Mega Milk Molar can be found in hidden areas as well, but these variants upgrade stats that affect all players that join the game.
If you don’t want to miss out on getting these super useful items, here are all the locations for Milk Molars in Grounded.
All Milk Molar locations in Grounded
Follow the instructions in the table below to reach each Milk Molar in any given area:
|Location
|Type
|Description
Black Ant Hill
|Normal
|Go through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Head along the wall on the right and blast a rock to get to the Molar. You will find one Molar past the vines.
|Normal
|Head through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a right at the fork and go through the ‘B’ door. Take a left before the above Molar’s location.
|Mega
|Go through the Main Entrance and go straight, then make a left at the fork. Head into the ‘B’ door and destroy the rock on the left. Go to the back and along the dirt path.
|Mega
|Head straight to the Assistant Manager Boss’ room and go to the right-most corner.
|Deck
|Normal
|Make your way to the eastern part of the deck and look for the Wolf Spider.
|Mega
|Go to the Southeast Haze area and head inside the small pit next to the rake.
|Normal
|Go to the east of the Weedkiller and into the valley.
|Mega
|Take a left from the Field Station and head into the ravine.
|Normal
|Go northwest of the Haze Area into the canyon and head to the end.
|Grasslands
|Normal
|Go past the retaining wall and look for a small puddle and you will find the molar on it.
|Mega
|Head northwest and look for a Jolly Cola can, with the Molar on top.
|Normal
|Head toward the Red Ant Hill.
|Normal
|Head to the Wolf Spider Den, which is under a plank of wood. You will find the Molar next to the spider.
|Mega
|Go to the Acorn Cave and take a right at the field station. Destroy the obstacles to find a Mega Molar.
|Hedge
|Mega
|Go to the wall along the north and follow it eastward.
|Normal
|Go to the Orbweaver Den inside the hedge. Look for the broken container and enter.
|Mega
|Climb up the tree and look for the broken test tubes.
|Normal
|Go to the topmost part of the lab and jump through the broken path. Head toward the maroon door to find a Molar inside the room.
|Mega
|Head toward the top of the Birdbath.
|Normal
|Go toward the southeast to find one in the corner.
|Normal
|Move along the white wall and head to the pluge.
|Normal
|Head right from the Field Station and climb on top of the Juicebox.
|Koi Pond
|Normal
|Inside the lab, look for the broken hole and follow the dirt tunnel that opens up.
|Mega
|Go to the lab and then into the four battery room.
|Mega
|Go toward the Bird Pagoda and then toward the bricks in the north.
|Normal
|Head toward the Mosquito Wall.
|Koi Pond (Underwater)
|Normal
|Head to the Northwestern Cave and head downwards wearing fins. Then, cut the vines when you get to them.
|Mega
|Go past the T-Rex and look for a chest. Open it.
|Mega
|Cut the vines near the T-Rex to find another Molar.
|Normal
|Go to the Central Lab and cut through the vines to get to the tubes with currents.
|Normal
|In the Central Lab, cut the vines on top of a log.
|Oak Tree
|Normal
|Go to the west side and look for the Wolf Spider to find a Molar behind it.
|Mega
|Destroy the rock that is in the first Wolf Spider room.
|Normal
|Go near the Koi Pond and look for the Welp Can to find the Molar under it.
|Normal
|Head next to the stone brick wall that is near the side of the pond, where you will find the Molar near a Webweaver spawn.
|Picnic Table
|Normal
|Inside the Yellow Lunch Box.
|Mega
|Head to the northern beam to find the Molar defended by a beehive.
|Mega
|Go over to the eastern side and tip over the shovel with explosives, then head past the lunchbox and across the spork. Climb the nails and the books. Hit the button with an Insect Hammer. Now that you are on the top, head over inside the maze. Now, follow these directions: Left, right, left. Open the treasure chest.
|Sandbox Grounded Milk Molars
|Normal
|Wait until 3:30pm in the game and open the lab, then dig up the key that you will be shown the location of. Go to the castle’s treasure and use the key to unlock it.
|Normal
|Head to the top of the tall tower in the center of the castle.
|Mega
|Go to the cacti and look inside the White Flowerpot.
|Mega
|Beat the center-right Antlion, then harvest the remains and travel down the tunnel.
|Normal
|Climb on top of the Blue Shovel and head toward the house. Then, go to the sandbox to find a Molar near it.
|Mega
|Look for the broken pipe that is to the northeast of the Sandbox, then swim in the north direction until you come across soggy roots. Cut these and go right at the first fork you come across.
|Trash Heap
|Normal
|Look for the Yoked Girth superhero box to find a Molar behind it.
|Mega
|Near the house, look for the trash bags. Then, go between the bags and swim under them. Look for a bent can and go inside it.
|Mega
|Climb the Knife Ramp and head to the back of the trash pile. Then, look for a juice box and a bent soda can and go in between them.
|Normal
|Climb onto the plastic knife at the back and climb on top of the can. Then, follow the stick outside and climb onto the massive trash bag. Next, climb onto the shovel to get to the top of the trash can, where you will find a Molar inside the blue cup.