Marvel Snap is the latest deck builder to hit smartphones across the world, with players getting the best cards and fighting it out with their favorite Marvel characters. One of the appeals of growing your collection in Snap is leveling up the card through different levels to make the cosmetics stand out more. This requires two types of in-game currency, however.

Even still, getting your cards to the max level can be quite an achievement. Here’s all the info you need to know about all the Marvel Snap card levels and their card upgrade costs.

All Marvel Snap card levels and their card upgrade cost

Each level provides a new cosmetic look to the card, with no change to its stats or abilities.

Common

The Common level of card presents as a flat image with no effects or depth to the card. It costs 25 credits and five Boosters in order to level up the card to Uncommon status. All your cards will start at Common. This is a base level, so it won’t provide anything to your collection level when you get a Common card.

Uncommon

The Uncommon card initiates the Frame Break, which pushes the character’s artwork forward, coming out of the edges of the frame. To level up to Rare, you’ll need 100 credits and 10 of that card’s Boosters. This gives one collection level when you level your card to the Uncommon rarity.

Rare

The next level of your card is Rare and it gives the 3D effect, which lets you move your card and see a much more dynamic version of the character. It costs 200 Credits and 20 Boosters to get your card to the Rare level. Upgrading your card to Rare gives you two collection levels.

Epic

Getting your card to the Epic level will provide the Animated effect, which causes some of the effects in the card to move around a little more. It costs 200 Credits and 20 Boosters to level a card to Epic from Rare. It also provides the player with four collection levels when a card reaches the Epic level.

Legendary

When a player gets a card to the Legendary status, it gives the card a special shiny new logo that stands out against the card. It takes 300 Credits and 30 Boosters to get your card to Legendary from Epic. The Legendary status gives six collection levels when they level up their cards.

Ultra

The Ultra card rarity provides an animated frame which makes the frame shine and gives it a pulsing energy effect. It takes 400 Credits and 40 Boosters in order to upgrade a card from Legendary to Ultra. When leveled up to Ultra, players will receive eight collection levels.

Infinity

This is the final level for cards, with Legendary providing an extra version of the card with a special visual effect. This is a Common card that can be taken through the levels just like the first edition. It costs 500 Credits and 50 Boosters in order to get your card from Ultra to Infinity. It also provides the player with 10 collection levels.