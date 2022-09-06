All levels in Sonic Frontiers

Soon to be speeding onto consoles.

SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers is on its way and fans are eager to run through all the new open zone levels and seek out all the collectibles available. The new gameplay system lets players have more freedom to explore various locations during the story, with the open zones taking their inspiration from the Adventure fields in previous Sonic titles.

The newest installment aims to integrate better mechanics, more puzzles, better combat, side quests, and a whole lot more.

But if players want to get prepared to traverse the Sonic open zones, you’ll need to know the locations.

Here’s a list of all the locations that we know of so far:

Sonic Frontier’s Zones

Kronos Island

Ares Island

Unknown Zone 1

Unknown Zone 2

Unknown Zone 3

Kronos Island

1-1: A Green Hill stage

1-2: A Sky Sanctuary stage

1-3: A Speed Highway stage

1-4: A Green Hill Sunset stage

1-5: A Chemical Plant stage

1-6: A Green Hill Zone stage

1-7: A Speed Highway Night time stage

Unknown Rooftop stage

Unknown Metropolis stage

We’ve seen leaks regarding a cyberspace area known as Ares Island, here’s what we know so far:

Ares Island

Water Palace

Emerald Coast

Sunset Heights

Egg Fleet

Green Forest

Image via SEGA Image via SEGA Image via SEGA

That’s all we know so far about the open zones in Sonic Frontiers.

SEGA’s newest title is due to hit shelves on Nov. 8. Sonic Frontiers is being released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.