All Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character classes, abilities, and upgrades

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga introduced a system for dividing characters by their abilities and the option to upgrade their abilities for the first time ever in a Lego game. There is a total of 380 characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga divided up across ten different classes.

While the new class system makes it easier to find the characters you’re looking for, it also means that knowing what abilities each class has is essential in completing levels and exploring the greater Star Wars world in Galaxy Free Play mode. Here is a complete breakdown of the different classes, abilities, and upgrades present in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Core upgrades

This series of upgrades are applicable to all character classes and focuses on basic aspects like health and speed. These upgrades require varying amounts of studs and Kyber Bricks to purchase.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The abilities that can be upgraded through the Core upgrade tree are as follows.

Sprint , which will increase the speed at which players can sprint.

, which will increase the speed at which players can sprint. Fast build , which increases the speed at which players build structures.

, which increases the speed at which players build structures. Counter cash , which grants players a stud bonus for successful combat counters.

, which grants players a stud bonus for successful combat counters. Extra health , which can be purchased three times for a total of three additional health bars.

, which can be purchased three times for a total of three additional health bars. Collectible detector , which will detect more types of collectibles with each upgrade. When fully upgraded, this ability can detect Minikits, Ships, Kyber Bricks, and Datacards.

, which will detect more types of collectibles with each upgrade. When fully upgraded, this ability can detect Minikits, Ships, Kyber Bricks, and Datacards. Attract studs, which will attract studs from a further distance away that increases with each level.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Ship enhancements , which increases the attack power of your ships.

, which increases the attack power of your ships. Ranged weapon power , which increases the damage of blasters and other ranged weapons.

, which increases the damage of blasters and other ranged weapons. Melee attack power , which increases the damage dealt by lightsabers and other melee attacks.

, which increases the damage dealt by lightsabers and other melee attacks. Health recovery speed, which speeds up health recovery by making it start earlier and work faster.

All character class types and abilities

The rest of the upgrades available in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are specific to the different character classes and their unique abilities.

Image via Lego

Jedi

Characters in the Jedi class rely on the force, mind tricks, and their powerful lightsabers in combat. This includes characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rey, and Luke Skywalker.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Objects can be thrown through the force by those in the Jedi class. They can also perform three Jedi mind tricks. These tricks are as follows.

Influence , which allows players to control the character this trick is used on.

, which allows players to control the character this trick is used on. Panic , which causes the character afflicted with it to attack anyone and everyone in their vicinity.

, which causes the character afflicted with it to attack anyone and everyone in their vicinity. Distract, which makes the character dance and can distract those nearby with their moves.

Lightsabers can be used in a variety of ways during combat. They can block hits or shots, be thrown at opponents, and be used in direct hits. Lightsabers can also be used to cut holes in or climb certain walls.

All Jedi abilities that can be upgraded are listed below.

Force Flinger , which increases the damage dealt by objects thrown through the force.

, which increases the damage dealt by objects thrown through the force. Jedi Reflexes , which makes successful combat counters more powerful and damage enemies that are nearby.

, which makes successful combat counters more powerful and damage enemies that are nearby. Trick Time , which allows the Panic and Distract Jedi mind tricks to last longer.

, which allows the Panic and Distract Jedi mind tricks to last longer. Mind Master, which increases the range that the Panic and Distract Jedi mind tricks effect.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Hero

Heroes are those who fight for what’s right, usually alongside the Jedi. They primarily rely on weapons, ships, and intelligence. This includes characters like Leia, Poe Dameron, and Padmé.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Heroes can access Terminals that are meant for them and can also pick up clothing dropped by enemies to perform Villain abilities or access Villain areas when they have a full outfit.

They also have grapple blasters that allow them to grapple certain containers, bars, hooks, and other such items. Their upgradeable abilities are as follows.

Improved Shield Generator , which increases the shield on ships that are being flown by Hero characters.

, which increases the shield on ships that are being flown by Hero characters. Armored Disguise , which provides a defense boost to armor pieces that are equipped, thus reducing the damage characters take.

, which provides a defense boost to armor pieces that are equipped, thus reducing the damage characters take. Rebel Heart , which increases how often enemies drop a Recovery heart after dying.

, which increases how often enemies drop a Recovery heart after dying. Hero Terminal Expert, which allows players to instantly bypass completing a Terminal if desired or will gain extra studs upon completing it.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Scavenger

These characters are those who scavenge for parts and use them to create new things. They have the unique ability to create tools to aid them in their travels. Wicket, Kuiil, and pre-Jedi Rey are some of the characters present in this category.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Scavengers can create a Breaker Blaster to break through walls, a Glider to soar to new areas, and a Net Launcher to stick nets onto certain areas to climb. The Scavenger abilities that can be upgraded are outlined below.

Crafty , which adds new color options for all Scavenger tools.

, which adds new color options for all Scavenger tools. Expert Climber , which increases climbing speed.

, which increases climbing speed. Better Breaker Blaster , which increases the range and damage of the Breaker Blaster.

, which increases the range and damage of the Breaker Blaster. Advanced Gliding, which increases gliding speed.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Scoundrel

Scoundrels are those who are sneaky and intuitive. They rely on regular weapons and wit. Characters like Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca fall under this category.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Scoundrels have the unique ability to identify weak points on various structures and buildings throughout the game. Their upgrades are as follows.

Business Opportunist , which grants a stud discount on Rumors and Hints.

, which grants a stud discount on Rumors and Hints. Charged Shot , which unlocks a more powerful shot option that can also bounce off of surfaces.

, which unlocks a more powerful shot option that can also bounce off of surfaces. Combat Slide , which allows Scoundrels to perform a slide while running that can damage enemies and objects.

, which allows Scoundrels to perform a slide while running that can damage enemies and objects. Piercing Rounds, which will break through enemies’ cover with ranged attacks.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Bounty Hunter

These characters are those who will hunt down any target for the right price. The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Greedo are examples of some of the characters in this class.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Bounty Hunters are the only characters who can break gold structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The shot from their weapons can be held to heat the gold and eventually break through it.

They also have Shock Grenades that can be used to stun opponents. The Bounty Hunter abilities that can be upgraded are listed below.

Enemy Detector , which detects enemies through walls and other such surfaces.

, which detects enemies through walls and other such surfaces. Hidden Bounties , which grants studs after defeating an enemy.

, which grants studs after defeating an enemy. Scattershot , which causes weapons to release bolts that spread across a greater range.

, which causes weapons to release bolts that spread across a greater range. Shock Grenade, which allows Bounty Hunters to throw Shock Grenades that stun enemies and disable shields.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Villain

Villains are evil characters who utilize all manner of weapons—anything and everything to get them ahead. Characters like General Grevious, Battle Droids, and Tarkin fall under this category.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

In addition to their own arsenal of weapons and grenades, these characters can also access Weapon Crates to attain powerful weapons. Villains can also access special areas and unlock doors through Villain Terminals.

Villains are the characters you need to destroy silver structures in the game. This can be confusing as Bounty Hunters also have grenades but only those thrown by Villain characters will make silver structures break. Their upgradeable abilities are as follows.

Demolitions Expert , which causes grenades to deal damage across a greater range.

, which causes grenades to deal damage across a greater range. Extra Ammo , which grants weapons that are found in Weapon Drop Creates increased ammo.

, which grants weapons that are found in Weapon Drop Creates increased ammo. Defense Droid , which allows players to summon backup in battle through a training remote that will attack enemies.

, which allows players to summon backup in battle through a training remote that will attack enemies. Villain Terminal Expert, which lets Villain Terminals be bypassed or completed for studs.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Dark Side

These characters also use the force and lightsabers, but in an evil way. Anakin Skywalker, Kylo Ren, and Darth Maul are examples of the characters in this class.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Just like the Jedi, Dark Side characters also rely on the force, mind tricks, and their lightsabers. They have access to the same three mind tricks as the Jedi.

Unlike the Jedi, Dark Side characters have certain abilities to strike fear into others. Their four abilities that can be upgraded are listed below.

Fear the Dark Side , which increases the chance of civilians fleeing from your character and the distance they flee to.

, which increases the chance of civilians fleeing from your character and the distance they flee to. Power Push , which knocks enemies and objects back across a wider range.

, which knocks enemies and objects back across a wider range. Force Crush , which will deal repeated damage to enemies players grab with the force.

, which will deal repeated damage to enemies players grab with the force. Dark Rise, which increases the power of Force Lift.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Astromech Droid

These Droids are the ones who can hack, bypass, and navigate safely through any area as long as they don’t attack first. Droids are often overlooked by characters in Star Wars, but they have some incredibly useful abilities. R2-D2 and BB-8 both fall under this class.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Astromech Droids can use Sockets, sneak through stealth sections, and hack their way into new areas. They also have some abilities that players can upgrade to improve.

Distraction , which projects a hologram that will distract nearby enemies.

, which projects a hologram that will distract nearby enemies. Droid Barge , which allows Droids to deal damage against enemies by sliding into them.

, which allows Droids to deal damage against enemies by sliding into them. Astromech Socket Expert , which lets Droids bypass Sockets or complete them for extra studs.

, which lets Droids bypass Sockets or complete them for extra studs. Super-Charged, which grants a shockwave stun attack that will damage nearby enemies.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Protocol Droid

The other kind of Droid that is present as a class in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Protocol Droids. C-3PO and the droid who is present every time your ship lands, H1-NT, are two examples of this class.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

These Droids can speak any language, complete certain Terminals, complete puzzles, enter passcodes, and break into two to reach new areas. The four abilities players can upgrade for them are as follows.

Destructive Disassembly , which causes Droids to release a shockwave when they disassemble that damages all nearby enemies.

, which causes Droids to release a shockwave when they disassemble that damages all nearby enemies. Paid Translator , which grants bonus studs after translating alien languages.

, which grants bonus studs after translating alien languages. Polished Plating , which adds a chance of deflecting blasts fired by enemy weapons.

, which adds a chance of deflecting blasts fired by enemy weapons. Turret Tune-up, which allows bolts from Protocol Terminal Turrets to bounce off surfaces and increases their chance of hitting and damaging enemies.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Extra

Some characters don’t really fit into any category, and those are the ones you’ll find listed under extra. They are also the only class that doesn’t have their own specific upgrades or special abilities, but the core upgrades still apply to them and they generally have basic abilities. This category includes characters like Jabba the Hutt, Watto, and Gonk Droid.