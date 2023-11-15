All hidden achievements in Phasmophobia listed

The early-access ghost identification game Phasmophobia just got its v0.9.2.0 patch (which went live on Nov. 13) and with it came achievements. Currently, there are 54 achievements in the game—48 visible and six hidden. In this post, I’ll list all the hidden ones.

All hidden achievements in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia’s hidden achievements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently six hidden achievements, according to Steam, so here is the full list:

Flawless Execution – Complete a Perfect Investigation

– Complete a Perfect Investigation Work Experience – Complete your first contract

– Complete your first contract Doom Slayed – Get killed by a Demon ability within the first minute

– Get killed by a Demon ability within the first minute Escape Artist – Escape a Revenant

– Escape a Revenant The Bait – Get killed by a Banshee in multiplayer

– Get killed by a Banshee in multiplayer They’re here – WIthness a Poltergeist ability

Besides the first achievement (Flawless Execution), none of the other hidden achievements should cause you too much trouble. Most of them simply require that you play a game or two in a specific way or do something you usually wouldn’t do.

Are there any other achievements in Phasomphobia?

Achievement list in Phasmophobia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of writing this, Phasmophobia has no other achievements, both in-game and as part of the Steam achievements.

Before the update was released, YouTube videos were showing pre-update footage that the developers were planning to add 71 achievements in the v0.9.2.0 patch. But many of these didn’t make it into the game.

From what I’ve seen of the early footage and what is currently available in the game, the developers didn’t add many of the prestige-level achievements. The developers originally planned to have players reach the Prestige level XX (20), and have one achievement for each level. However, players only need to reach Prestige level III to get all prestige achievements.

Will more achievements get added to Phasophobia?

Yes, more achievements will be coming in future updates. As noted by Phasophobia developers in the Steam patch notes on Nov. 13:



“Added the first wave of Steam Achievements! Check out the Achievements section on Steam to see how to earn them. More achievements will be added in future updates.”

We will have to wait until future patches for more achievements in Phasmophobia. For now, enjoy unlocking the existing 54 achievements.