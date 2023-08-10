Anyone brave enough to try a Hardcore mode run in Remnant 2 deserves something to commemorate the madness. If you die once in the Hardcore mode, you don’t just die; your character gets deleted, so we think you’ll agree you are putting a lot on the line.

All Hardcore rewards in Remnant 2

Anyone brave enough to make their way through Remnant 2 on Hardcore mode and finish it up without dying is definitely worthy of some rewards. If you manage to complete the run, new items will appear at Reggie in Ward 13 for you to buy.

Provisioner Ring – causes firearms to reload over time while stowed. (500 Scrap)

– causes firearms to reload over time while stowed. (500 Scrap) Ahanae Crystal Ring – Deals 5% additional damage for each Status Effect that your target is suffering from. (500 Scrap)

– Deals 5% additional damage for each Status Effect that your target is suffering from. (500 Scrap) Dran Scavenger Ring – Collect Scrap, Iron, and Ammo pickups regens 10% of maximum health and increases all damage dealt by 8% for 30 seconds. (500 Scrap)

– Collect Scrap, Iron, and Ammo pickups regens 10% of maximum health and increases all damage dealt by 8% for 30 seconds. (500 Scrap) Drzyr Sniper Sigil Ring – Increases the minimum damage at max falloff range from 20% to 40 .(500 Scrap)

Now, it is important to note that new information is being discovered all the time, so we will continue to add to this list as more rewards are discovered.

How to survive in Hardcore mode

Hardcore mode in Remnant 2 is the real deal due to the size of mobs, area of effect attacks, potential falls, and even scripted even that might snap you up and kill you. The biggest tip for a Hardcore run is to explore the game as fully as possible on standard mode before you try it. There are lots of surprises that can you quite easily in the game, and you will need to learn the boss patterns that you will end up facing.

Secondly, the best class for Hardcore won’t always be the same as the best classes for the standard mode. Make sure you experiment with all classes and their playstyle and try and consider the importance of being able to aggro enemies to things that are not you. The Handlers dog, Summoner’s minions, and Engineer’s turret all have added value on Hardcore mode as great distractions when you need them.

Mostly it will boil down to having a strong understanding of your class and knowing how to make the most of it. Caution is also key. Remember, Remnant 2 is a pretty random game, and that includes the enemies that you can end up fighting.

