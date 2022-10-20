All Gotham Knights skins for every Hero

You can rep whatever you like.

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set in the DC universe. While the Arkham series previously followed Batman, he’s now dead. Players will take on four of the strongest members of his family: Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Like any self-respecting superhero game, players will get to customize the suit their hero wears into battle.

Each character has over a dozen suits and at least one that players can customize to look how they want. Each of the other suits seems to have origins in the comics or other media that’s come out through the years. Here’s all the info you need to know about all the Gotham Knights skins for every hero in the game.

Red Hood

Red Hood is the resurrected Robin that was beaten to death by The Joker. He’s back on the side of good in Gotham Knights, although some of his teammates don’t seem to trust him.

Current Suit

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is the option to customize whatever skin you have equipped for the hero on the gear screen. You can customize all the options above and even the colors of the suit.

New Guard

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This gear comes off a little more casual as Red Hood sports a hoodie and black pants, with tactical boots and gloves.

Titan

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This look gives off more of a military feeling, with a black and red color scheme, paired with a green vest. The slender mask is a variation on the base skin’s mask.

Eternal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

The Eternal suit is red, white, and blue, with a white breastplate extending down the torso. It’s one of the more patriotic versions of Red Hood’s suit in Gotham Knights.

Year One

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Red Hood’s Year One skin is an early look at what the character would wear before he got his high-tech equipment from Batman. He’s wearing a mostly cloth set of gear, which is likely much more susceptible to bullets.

Neon Noir

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin gives Red Hood the old-school detective Noir feel and kind of makes him look like Black Noir from The Boys. This brooding look feeds into the dark mystery surrounding Jason Todd.

Demon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This look asks the question of what would happen if Jason Todd’s resurrection didn’t go as well as it did. This mystical version of the Red Hood looks ready to deal punishment to anyone who gets too close.

Privateer

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin shows Red Hood looking like an otherworldly creature clad in leather and metal with an old-school-looking outfit.

Metal

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This suit gives Red Hood more of a futuristic look with the flat metal surfaces that make up most of the armor. The gloves feature sharp blades that can make any punches he deals out deadly.

Beyond

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This skin fits tightly around Red Hood’s muscles and has a mask that isn’t as narrow as some of the earlier skins. The boots have spikes coming out of the back and there is far less red on this skin.

Knight Ops

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin shows a more tactical version of the Red Hood who’s ready to complete missions with specificity. The black and red mask is a change from the standard all-red and makes it appear narrow.

Shinobi

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin pays homage to Japan, showing a much more detailed mask and clothes style. This suit will help Red Hood soar across the building tops in silence thanks to the soft shoes.

Knightwatch

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin is a more classic version of the Red Hood skin that players will be able to unlock if they purchase the deluxe edition of the game. This is the skin many players of the comics will be familiar with.

Talon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This Red Hood skin clearly draws its inspiration from Batman, although Todd seems to have taken a more flamboyant approach with the maroon and gold color scheme.

Knighthood

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This outfit is the Red Hood in his final form, ready to deal disastrous damage and then escape into the night unseen. Jason Todd was resurrected from the shadows and now he lives among them.

Batgirl

Barbara Gordon is one of the smartest members of the Batman family, taking on her mentor’s namesake when she took on the defense of Gotham.

Current Suit

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is Barbara Gordon’s standard costume customization option for Gotham Knights and players can customize the symbol, gloves, boots, and cowl. The suit on this page will change depending on what you have equipped in your gear.

New Guard

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is a different style of the suit in the classic black and yellow from the cartoons. Otherwise, it’s very similar to the first skin.

Titan

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

The Titan suit looks similar to Batman’s in color and with the cowl, however, she’s missing her utility belt.

Eternal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is a return to purple for Batgirl, with a yellow cape, boots, and belt buckle. The cowl is purple as well.

Year One

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is an early model of Batgirl’s suit, made up of some of the materials that a teenage girl would have access to, like denim and leather.

Neon Noir

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This Batgirl suit fits a little tighter, is a more pale purple, and has a cape that’s about half the length of the previous skins.

Demon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin gives Barbara Gordon a grey cloth cover that makes her look as if she’s possessed by a demonic figure.

Privateer

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

The Privateer costume gives Batgirl an older look that appears to be made out of leather and complete with a cape.

Metal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit looks like it could be safe against melee attacks and bullets. It’s likely a much more high-tech version of the hero’s suit.

Beyond

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit is given as part of The Visionary Pack in the Deluxe Edition and features a gold and black skin that looks like it comes from the future.

Knight Ops

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit likely provides Batgirl with certain advantages, like being virtually invisible at night. The tactical look likely means this suit is reserved for missions that require it.

Shinobi

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit is likely also inspired by Japanese culture due to the name and it also features a longer cape.

Knightwatch

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is one of the retro outfits that players can earn when they purchase the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition. Fans of the comics will likely recognize this skin and appreciate it in the game.

Talon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit helps Batgirl channel her inner bird with talons on the hands and feet as well as feathers on the arms and sides of the torso.

Knighthood

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This is the ultimate form of Batgirl, living up to and then taking on a version of the costume from her former mentor. Barbara clearly makes it her own.

Robin

Holy costume ideas, Batman. Tim Drake is the youngest member of the franchise and the third hero to take on the role of Robin. He’s a master with his bo staff and slingshot in Gotham Knights.

Current Suit

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is the suit that you have equipped in the gear menu and you can customize it using the options above. There are several Colorways to unlock that will change how his costume looks.

A New Guard

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This is a slight variation on Robin’s standard costume, instead coming in red and gray only.

Titan

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This outfit provides Robin with a little more cover, providing a spot over his head and armor on his arms, legs, and chest.

Eternal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This red and black suit looks like it’s partially made out of metal, providing extra defense to Robin. There’s also a yellow symbol on his chest that doesn’t look like his typical Robin ‘R’ logo.

Year One

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Everyone has to start somewhere and Robins have often gotten their start by fighting criminals on the street. This looks like what Robin might’ve worn before Batman gave him the Robin title.

Neon Noir

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This yellow and green ensemble gives Robin a different vibe entirely, with the puffy jacket and tactical belt, it looks like Robin is ready for war.

Demon

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This Robin looks more like a cultist that packs some serious punch. The red and grey outfit definitely looks sleek compared to the other outfits that extend past Robin’s torso.

Privateer

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This look is different from Robin’s other costumes and appears a little more old-timey. The costume’s red lining gives it a cool framing of alternating grey and black.

Metal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This green, yellow, and red metal costume is sure to provide Robin with lots of extra defense against projectiles and melee attacks alike.

Beyond

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This jet-black costume will help Robin hide in the shadows more than his green, red, and yellow costume did.

Knight Ops

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Robin is unrecognizable in the Knight Ops skin which makes him look more like a tactical sniper. If not for the R on his chest, no one would know it was the boy wonder.

Shinobi

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is another Japanese-inspired skin, with Robin in an all-white suit of armor with bandaged feet and hands. He’s also wearing armor on his shoulders and legs, with the R symbol located on his belt buckle.

Knightwatch

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin is the classic version of Robin that comes in the Deluxe Edition version of the game. If you like Robin’s classic look over all the others, you can take the character back to the glory days.

Talon

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

This skin shows Robin in his bird form, with talons on his hands and feet, plus feathers all over his body. His name may be Robin, but the mask looks more like an owl as it covers his entire face.

Knighthood

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is Robin in his ultimate form, with a sleek black look allowing him to easily slip in and out of shadows as the stealth expert he is.

Nightwing

Dick Grayson’s Nightwing is the older brother of the group, keeping an eye on everyone and making sure that they’re safe. He wants to do things by the book, to the annoyance of other members.

Current Suit

These are the customization options for whatever suit that you have equipped to Nightwing in the gear menu. You can change the color scheme and the different options shown above.

New Guard

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This gives Nightwing more of an urban-runner look ready to fight crime in downtown Gotham with neon blue colors so that the criminals can see him coming.

Titan

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games

This suit is a black version full suit that fits pretty tight to Nightwing’s body and a mask that takes up most of his face.

Eternal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This suit fits a little looser and the chest piece seems to be connected to the armor on the arms. This costume has a belt, unlike the previous ones.

Year One

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is a more basic version of Nightwing’s costume that features a tight shirt, a homemade logo, and jeans with armor on his boots and arms.

Neon Noir

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This skin is a more toned-down version compared to the other characters’ Neon Noir costumes.

Demon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is what Nightwing would look like if he was possessed by some dark demonic forces, with red and black colors on his leather armor.

Privateer

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This outfit looks as if Nightwing has taken a job aboard a pirate ship or defending a medieval caravan from bandits.

Metal

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This metal skin gives Nightwing a sleek look and likely provides improved defense above his normal cloth suit.

Beyond

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This futuristic skin gives Nightwing a sleek grey and blue look with a full mask that looks to have glowing eyes.

Knight Ops

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is Nightwing’s tactical gear, with blades on both of his arms and a dark look to help him hide amongst the shadows in Gotham.

Shinobi

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is a more stylized version of the Japanese-inspired skin, with Nightwing’s armor and clothes reflecting orange and blue.

Knightwatch

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This is a classic version of Nightwing with a black costume that has a blue symbol across the chest and down the arms, as well as a blue mask. It’s part of the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition.

Talon

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games

Nightwing’s bird suit allows him to soar through the skies a little bit better thanks to all the feathers on it.

Knighthood

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

This last costume is a sleek black suit with spikes on the back and a blue outline of his symbol on his chest.