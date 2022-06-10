All game modes in Mario Strikers: Battle League

There's something for every type of player.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is here and there are plenty of things for players to experience that suit everyone from casual players to competitors.

For the first time, Mario Strikers has online features allowing players to compete with friends wherever they are. Of course, the game also has your typical single-player and local play modes.

There are four different modes to choose from in the main menu of Mario Strikers: Battle League, with further options to choose from within them. Here is a look at all of the modes currently available in the game.

Quick Battle

The first and most popular mode in Mario Strikers: Battle League is Quick Battle. This mode as the name suggests is the fastest way to get in on the action and can be played solo or with a group of friends.

Once you select this game mode you’ll be asked to choose between Single Console, which is a one-player mode against the CPU, Local Wireless, which will allow you to play with friends nearby, and Online Play. Online Play will let you play with friends anywhere around the globe.

Cup Battles

Cup Battles are the closest Mario Strikers gets to a story mode. Cup battles will see players assemble a team and choose a different tournament taking on a bracket of CPU-controlled teams to earn the cup.

Strikers Club

While Online Play is a Quick Battle mode, the most ambitious online component of Mario Strikers is the Strikers Club. This mode will let players join a league and participate in the competition alongside allies taking on rival leagues.

In this mode, you’ll get the chance to customize your characters and earn new rewards to spice up your appearance.

Training

In the training mode, players will learn the basics and advanced techniques used when playing Mario Strikers: Battle League.