All Game Awards 2022 nominees by category

We’re nearing the end of another year, which means that it’s time for The Game Awards to give props to the best games of 2022. Over the last eight years, this annual celebration has helped highlight some of the most monumental games in the industry. Now, players can finally lay eyes on the nominees for the 2022 Game Awards, as many are eager to learn if their favorite games made the cut.
These games were all chosen by a panel of more than 100 media publications across the industry. Voting will begin immediately, with fans able to cast their votes on The Game Awards website. Here are all of the nominees for The Game Awards 2022 by category.
All Game Awards 2022 nominees
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarök
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling — Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeon “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- Loud
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
- Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlström
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
Best Esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
That’s all 31 of the categories that will be featured at this year’s Game Awards, as well as all of the nominees. There are a lot of games up for an award this year, with God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring expected by many to gain several GOTY nominations this year. Indie titles like Stray being nominated for several awards also point to GOTY possibilities for smaller developers.
The official show will start on Dec. 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Players will be able to tune in via the official Game Awards channels on Twitch and YouTube.