All Game Awards 2022 nominees by category

We’re nearing the end of another year, which means that it’s time for The Game Awards to give props to the best games of 2022. Over the last eight years, this annual celebration has helped highlight some of the most monumental games in the industry. Now, players can finally lay eyes on the nominees for the 2022 Game Awards, as many are eager to learn if their favorite games made the cut.

These games were all chosen by a panel of more than 100 media publications across the industry. Voting will begin immediately, with fans able to cast their votes on The Game Awards website. Here are all of the nominees for The Game Awards 2022 by category.

All Game Awards 2022 nominees

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling — Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeon “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi

Erik “D00mbr0s” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlström

Go “Score” Dong-Bin

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

That’s all 31 of the categories that will be featured at this year’s Game Awards, as well as all of the nominees. There are a lot of games up for an award this year, with God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring expected by many to gain several GOTY nominations this year. Indie titles like Stray being nominated for several awards also point to GOTY possibilities for smaller developers.

The official show will start on Dec. 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Players will be able to tune in via the official Game Awards channels on Twitch and YouTube.