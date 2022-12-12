The Prime Gaming subscription provided to all Amazon Prime subscribers features a tremendous number of features and perks. Prime users get a free sub to any Twitch streamer of their choosing per month, plus a constant feed of in-game content across virtually every major multiplayer title.

Aside from these perks, players can also get access to full games entirely for free. Sure, you’re not getting triple-A releases on day one like you would on Game Pass, but there are new games added to the free games section of Prime Gaming’s loot page each month. And even if you let your Prime subscription run out, the games you’ve kept are yours to keep forever.

Most games you acquire through the Prime Gaming loot page are then redeemed through another platform like Steam or the Epic Games Store, but some may require you to download the Twitch desktop app to play.

Here are all the free games available through Prime Gaming for the month of December 2022.

All free games on Prime Gaming for December 2022

Quake

Image via iD Software

This is the iconic retro first-person FPS, developed by iD Software, makers of the legendary Doom and Wolfenstein franchises. It’s an enhanced version of the original with both original and new expansion packs. It’s redeemable through the Epic Games Store.

Spinch

Image via Queen Bee Games and Akupara Games

Spinch is a psychedelic and colorful platformer from developer Queen Bee Games, brought to life by Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacobs. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.

Desert Child

Image via Akupara Games

This is an arcade motorbike game also published by Akupara Games, featuring deep combat and racing mechanics in a pixelated world inspired by Cowboy Bebop, Akira, and Redline. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Image via Starbreeze Studios and 505 Games

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is an epic fairy tale journey of two brothers, featuring puzzles, exploration, and boss battles from Starbreeze Studios. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.

Banners of Ruin

Image via MonteBearo and Goblinz Publishing

This title is a mixture of deck-building, tactical card games, and turn-based combat, with animal races to explore and unlock throughout the city of Dawn’s Point, from developer MonteBearo. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

Image via Yustas Game Studio and Alawar Entertainment

This is a town management game developed by Yustas Game Studio featuring numerous unique levels and quests, and a “sinister plan” to uncover and thwart before disaster strikes the Fairy Kingdom.

The Amazing American Circus

Image via Klabater

The Amazing American Circus is a fun and unique deckbuilding game, tasking you with entertaining the circus audience, building a troupe, and managing a growing circus camp, from Klabater. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.

Doors: Paradox

Image via Big Loop Studios and Snapbreak

Doors: Paradox is a relaxing puzzle escape game set along a mysterious adventure through a variety of hand-crafted 3D dioramas, from developer Big Loop Studios. It’s available to play on the Amazon Games App.