All Forspoken voice actors: Full cast list

Forspoken, which was released on Jan. 24, suffered an unfortunate leak a day before its launch day, leading to a lot of speculation around dialogue and voice acting. But players are starting to pick up the game and form their own opinions on its story and characters.

The game focuses on Frey, a girl from New York City who gets transported to the world of Athia when she discovers a magical vambrace in an abandoned building. She finds herself with new magical powers and in a world that is beautiful yet terrifying. Players must take Frey on a journey to find her way back home.

Throughout the game, players are likely to hear the most from the two main protagonists, Frey and Cuff, who are played by Ella Balinska and Jonathan Cake, respectively. Players may recognize Balinska from the 2019 version of Charlie’s Angels and the Netflix version of Resident Evil. Although she starred in a show based on a video game, this is Balinska’s first foray into the world of voice acting for a video game.

Cake, who plays the witty vambrace that is bonded to Frey, is a seasoned television actor who also is making his first foray into voice acting for a video game with Forspoken. He and Frey have a ton of interaction in the game, so those two voices are the ones players will hear the most in their playthrough of Forspoken.

Full Forspoken cast of voice actors