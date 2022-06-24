All Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes voice actors

Some formidable voice actors are among the ranks.

Image via Omega Force

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is the follow-up to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, so it has many of the same characters. It is not a sequel, but rather it offers a new perspective on the same setting. Like many of the characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses return, the majority of voice actors have reprised their roles.

The only actor who could not reprise his role was the late Brad Venable, who played Kostas and Nader. Brad Venable passed away before he could record the lines for the characters, so Brent Mukai filled the role.

We have gathered a list of characters and their respective voice actors. Many players prefer the Japanese audio versions of the characters, so we have listed both the Japanese and English names in alphabetical order below.

CharacterEnglish voice actorJapanese voice actor
AcheronDoug ErholtzRyou Nishitani
AloisDave B. MitchellManabu Sakamaki
AnnaKaren StrassmanSaori Seto
AnnetteAbby TrottTakako Tanaka
ArvalMelissa HutchisonMutsumi Tamura
AsheShannon McKainYūki Inoue
BalthusAaron HedrickSubaru Kimura
BerlingLisa OrtizChihiro Ishiguro
BernadettaErica MendezAyumi Tsuji
Byleth (Female)Jeannie TiradoShizuka Ito
Byleth (Male)Zach AguilarYūsuke Kobayashi
CasparBen DiskinSatoru Murakami
CatherineLaura PostChie Matsuura
ClaudeJoe ZiejaToshiyuki Toyonaga
ConstanceKirsten DaySarah Emi Bridcutt
Cornelia/CleobulusJessica Gee-GeorgeAkemi Okamura
Count BergliezRichard EpcarTaiten Kusunoki
Count GloucesterJason MarnochaYusuyuki Kase
Count HevringRobert ClotworthyYuya Uchida
Count VarleyReggie MarcusSatoshi Mikami
CyrilGriffin BurnsKengo Kawanishi
DedueBen LepleyHidenori Takahashi
DimitriChris HackneyKaito Ishikawa
DorotheaAllegra ClarkJuri Nagatsuma
Duke AegirDoug StoneDaisuke Endo
EdelgardTara PlattAi Kakuma
FelixLucien DodgeYuichi Jose
FerdinandBilly KametzTaito Ban
FlaynDeva Marie GregoryYuko Ono
FlecheClaudia LenzYui Nakajima
GatekeeperKyle McCarleyShinobu Matsumoto
GetzJason Charles MillerAyato Morinaga
GilbertDoug StoneHiriomichi Kogami
GwendalMichael SorichRyo Sugisaki
HannemanW. T. FalkeKenji Hamada
HapiChristine Marie CabanosSachika Misawa
HildaSalli SaffiotiYūki Kuwahara
HolstSung Won ChoTakuya Masumoto
HubertRobbie DaymondKatsuyuki Konishi
IgnatzChristian La MonteShougo Yano
IngridBrittany CoxManaka Iwami
Jeralt/NarrationDavid LodgeAkio Ōtsuka
Jeritza/Death KnightPatrick SeitzAtsushi Imaruoka
JudithRachel RobinsonYoko Soumi
KostasBrent MukaiYoshikazu Nagano
LadislavaKatelyn GaultNoriko Namiki
LazleyKayli MillsMai Nishikawa
LeonieRatanaSakura Nogawa
LinhardtChris PattonShun Horie
LonatoDave B. MitchellKazuhiro Anzai
LorenzBen DiskinHiroshi Watanabe
LysitheaJanice Roman RokuAoi Yūki
ManuelaVeronica TaylorSachiko Kojima
Margrave GautierEd CunninghamKen Narita
MarianneXanthe HuynhSawako Hata
MercedesDorothy FahnYumiri Hanamori
MetodeyTodd HaberkornTakahiro Miwa
Monica/KronyaColleen O’ShaughnesseyMarika Kōno
NaderBrent MukaiRyo Sugisaki
PallardóJoe J. ThomasTasuku Kida
PetraFaye MataShizuka Ishigami
RandolphBen PronskyJun Konno
RaphaelZachary T. RiceTakaki Otomari
Rhea/SeirosCherami LeighKikuko Inoue
RodrigueJake EberleTaira Kikumoto
RufusJ. BentleyShinji Kawada
SetethMark P. WhittenTakehito Koyasu
ShahidRyan Colt LevySouma Saito
ShamirAllegra ClarkYurina Watanabe
Shez (Female)Dawn M. BennettMiyu Tomita
Shez (Male)Damien HaasTasuku Hatanaka
Solon/TomasJoe OchmanShinya Fukumatsu
SothisCassandra Lee MorrisTomoyo Kurosawa
SylvainJoe BrogieMakoto Furukawa
Thales/Lord ArundelChristopher Corey SmithMasaki Terasoma
YuriAlejandro SaabJunya Enoki