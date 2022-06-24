All Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes voice actors

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is the follow-up to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, so it has many of the same characters. It is not a sequel, but rather it offers a new perspective on the same setting. Like many of the characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses return, the majority of voice actors have reprised their roles.

The only actor who could not reprise his role was the late Brad Venable, who played Kostas and Nader. Brad Venable passed away before he could record the lines for the characters, so Brent Mukai filled the role.

We have gathered a list of characters and their respective voice actors. Many players prefer the Japanese audio versions of the characters, so we have listed both the Japanese and English names in alphabetical order below.