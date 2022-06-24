All Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes voice actors

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is the follow-up to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, so it has many of the same characters. It is not a sequel, but rather it offers a new perspective on the same setting. Like many of the characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses return, the majority of voice actors have reprised their roles.
The only actor who could not reprise his role was the late Brad Venable, who played Kostas and Nader. Brad Venable passed away before he could record the lines for the characters, so Brent Mukai filled the role.
We have gathered a list of characters and their respective voice actors. Many players prefer the Japanese audio versions of the characters, so we have listed both the Japanese and English names in alphabetical order below.
|Character
|English voice actor
|Japanese voice actor
|Acheron
|Doug Erholtz
|Ryou Nishitani
|Alois
|Dave B. Mitchell
|Manabu Sakamaki
|Anna
|Karen Strassman
|Saori Seto
|Annette
|Abby Trott
|Takako Tanaka
|Arval
|Melissa Hutchison
|Mutsumi Tamura
|Ashe
|Shannon McKain
|Yūki Inoue
|Balthus
|Aaron Hedrick
|Subaru Kimura
|Berling
|Lisa Ortiz
|Chihiro Ishiguro
|Bernadetta
|Erica Mendez
|Ayumi Tsuji
|Byleth (Female)
|Jeannie Tirado
|Shizuka Ito
|Byleth (Male)
|Zach Aguilar
|Yūsuke Kobayashi
|Caspar
|Ben Diskin
|Satoru Murakami
|Catherine
|Laura Post
|Chie Matsuura
|Claude
|Joe Zieja
|Toshiyuki Toyonaga
|Constance
|Kirsten Day
|Sarah Emi Bridcutt
|Cornelia/Cleobulus
|Jessica Gee-George
|Akemi Okamura
|Count Bergliez
|Richard Epcar
|Taiten Kusunoki
|Count Gloucester
|Jason Marnocha
|Yusuyuki Kase
|Count Hevring
|Robert Clotworthy
|Yuya Uchida
|Count Varley
|Reggie Marcus
|Satoshi Mikami
|Cyril
|Griffin Burns
|Kengo Kawanishi
|Dedue
|Ben Lepley
|Hidenori Takahashi
|Dimitri
|Chris Hackney
|Kaito Ishikawa
|Dorothea
|Allegra Clark
|Juri Nagatsuma
|Duke Aegir
|Doug Stone
|Daisuke Endo
|Edelgard
|Tara Platt
|Ai Kakuma
|Felix
|Lucien Dodge
|Yuichi Jose
|Ferdinand
|Billy Kametz
|Taito Ban
|Flayn
|Deva Marie Gregory
|Yuko Ono
|Fleche
|Claudia Lenz
|Yui Nakajima
|Gatekeeper
|Kyle McCarley
|Shinobu Matsumoto
|Getz
|Jason Charles Miller
|Ayato Morinaga
|Gilbert
|Doug Stone
|Hiriomichi Kogami
|Gwendal
|Michael Sorich
|Ryo Sugisaki
|Hanneman
|W. T. Falke
|Kenji Hamada
|Hapi
|Christine Marie Cabanos
|Sachika Misawa
|Hilda
|Salli Saffioti
|Yūki Kuwahara
|Holst
|Sung Won Cho
|Takuya Masumoto
|Hubert
|Robbie Daymond
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Ignatz
|Christian La Monte
|Shougo Yano
|Ingrid
|Brittany Cox
|Manaka Iwami
|Jeralt/Narration
|David Lodge
|Akio Ōtsuka
|Jeritza/Death Knight
|Patrick Seitz
|Atsushi Imaruoka
|Judith
|Rachel Robinson
|Yoko Soumi
|Kostas
|Brent Mukai
|Yoshikazu Nagano
|Ladislava
|Katelyn Gault
|Noriko Namiki
|Lazley
|Kayli Mills
|Mai Nishikawa
|Leonie
|Ratana
|Sakura Nogawa
|Linhardt
|Chris Patton
|Shun Horie
|Lonato
|Dave B. Mitchell
|Kazuhiro Anzai
|Lorenz
|Ben Diskin
|Hiroshi Watanabe
|Lysithea
|Janice Roman Roku
|Aoi Yūki
|Manuela
|Veronica Taylor
|Sachiko Kojima
|Margrave Gautier
|Ed Cunningham
|Ken Narita
|Marianne
|Xanthe Huynh
|Sawako Hata
|Mercedes
|Dorothy Fahn
|Yumiri Hanamori
|Metodey
|Todd Haberkorn
|Takahiro Miwa
|Monica/Kronya
|Colleen O’Shaughnessey
|Marika Kōno
|Nader
|Brent Mukai
|Ryo Sugisaki
|Pallardó
|Joe J. Thomas
|Tasuku Kida
|Petra
|Faye Mata
|Shizuka Ishigami
|Randolph
|Ben Pronsky
|Jun Konno
|Raphael
|Zachary T. Rice
|Takaki Otomari
|Rhea/Seiros
|Cherami Leigh
|Kikuko Inoue
|Rodrigue
|Jake Eberle
|Taira Kikumoto
|Rufus
|J. Bentley
|Shinji Kawada
|Seteth
|Mark P. Whitten
|Takehito Koyasu
|Shahid
|Ryan Colt Levy
|Souma Saito
|Shamir
|Allegra Clark
|Yurina Watanabe
|Shez (Female)
|Dawn M. Bennett
|Miyu Tomita
|Shez (Male)
|Damien Haas
|Tasuku Hatanaka
|Solon/Tomas
|Joe Ochman
|Shinya Fukumatsu
|Sothis
|Cassandra Lee Morris
|Tomoyo Kurosawa
|Sylvain
|Joe Brogie
|Makoto Furukawa
|Thales/Lord Arundel
|Christopher Corey Smith
|Masaki Terasoma
|Yuri
|Alejandro Saab
|Junya Enoki