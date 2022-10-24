Gotham Knights puts players in the streets of a new version of Gotham, one that’s gone to chaos with the death of Batman. It’s up to players to work as a member of the Bat-family to protect the city and deal with the different gangs that have taken advantage of the caped crusader’s passing. New and old organizations are working toward their own goals and putting the people of Gotham in danger.

There are five different factions that are taking to the streets in Gotham Knights. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the factions in Gotham Knights.

All factions in Gotham Knights

Each of the factions is fairly distinct from the others, especially in how they look. The boss enemies are also fairly distinct, with different weapons and powers.

Court of Owls

Many of Gotham’s citizens don’t believe the Court of Owls to be a real thing, although behind the scenes they control a large part of the city. Now that Batman and Jim Gordon have died, they have new plans to take over the hole they left behind. It will be up to the Bat-family to keep them from taking total control of the city. These enemy types feature the rabid Talons and brawlers.

The Freaks

Harley Quinn is in charge of this group, who only seem to want to keep the party going now that Batman is out of commission. The Freaks only have one goal, and that’s to follow Harley’s plans and party all along the way. Their fighters use baseball bats and the brutes fight with large shields that make ranged attacks impossible.

The Regulators

The Regulators are interested in high-tech gear and goods while also augmenting their own bodies and trafficking organs. Because of their focus on advanced technology, they’ve become an asset to Mr. Freeze. They first worked together with the freezing villain to steal all the cryo gel at STAR Labs, where the Knights first encountered the gang.

The Mob

Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin, claims that he’s only conducting legitimate business now. But the goons roaming the streets representing the Mob seem to tell a different story. Players will encounter different gangsters committing crimes across the whole of Gotham as Penguin tries to keep his business looking as real as possible.

Clayface Goons

During the fight for Gotham, Clayface makes an appearance in his regularly disfigured form. Players will have to fight Clayface as well as his clay minions across the city. Since he’s the one controlling the minions, he can make them fight the Knights or commit any crimes that he doesn’t want to do himself.