All difficulty settings in the Dead Space Remake (2023) explained

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of the science fiction horror survival game first released in Oct. 2008 by EA. Much like the original game, Dead Space offers four difficulty options that provide vastly different gameplay experiences. The difficulty you decide to play on will be heavily influenced by your priorities and how you want to experience Dead Space.

Being a survival horror game first and foremost, Dead Space can be an exceptionally challenging game. Not only are players being chased down by deadly and terrifying necromorphs throughout the story, but players can also be constrained by extremely limited resources. While you may not be scared to take on the hordes of monsters aboard the Ishimura, you may not have the firepower to do so.

What difficulty should you play Dead Space (2023) remake on?

Dead Space offers four distinct difficulty settings that impact both how you interact with enemies and how plentiful resources are. While some game modes offer a more immersive story or greater combat experiences, players can blend these elements together in other modes.

Below are the four options and a brief summary of each: