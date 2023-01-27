All difficulty settings in the Dead Space Remake (2023) explained

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of the science fiction horror survival game first released in Oct. 2008 by EA. Much like the original game, Dead Space offers four difficulty options that provide vastly different gameplay experiences. The difficulty you decide to play on will be heavily influenced by your priorities and how you want to experience Dead Space.
Being a survival horror game first and foremost, Dead Space can be an exceptionally challenging game. Not only are players being chased down by deadly and terrifying necromorphs throughout the story, but players can also be constrained by extremely limited resources. While you may not be scared to take on the hordes of monsters aboard the Ishimura, you may not have the firepower to do so.
What difficulty should you play Dead Space (2023) remake on?
Dead Space offers four distinct difficulty settings that impact both how you interact with enemies and how plentiful resources are. While some game modes offer a more immersive story or greater combat experiences, players can blend these elements together in other modes.
Below are the four options and a brief summary of each:
- Easy: Easy mode is recommended for players with little to no experience in either the Dead Space franchise or gaming in general or for players who want to experience the storyline of Dead Space without being interrupted by difficult gameplay. Enemies will be far easier to kill and ammunition will be found often.
- Medium: This mode is the best blend of both story and gameplay immersion. Portions of the game will be difficult, but not impossible for anyone with third-person shooter experience. Resources will be noticeably more sparse, but there still be plenty of room for error.
- Hard: This game mode is where Dead Space begins to prioritize immersive and challenging gameplay over anything else. This is an excellent mode if you want to truly test yourself, making enemies harder to kill and resources few and far between. If you select this mode, get ready to restart a lot.
- Impossible: As the name may suggest, this mode is only recommended to players with immense Dead Space experience, and likely only on their second or third run through the game. While the game itself may not be impossible to beat on this mode, it is certainly the closest thing to impossible.