There are four new titles to be added on day one.

Thanks to a comedy skit with rap artists Lil Dicky and GaTa at The Game Awards, we have a sneak peek of day one additions to the Xbox’s Game Pass PC service.

At the show, GaTa shared a screenshot of an email revealing four new day-one additions to the game services that are currently available both on Xbox and PC, as well as showcasing some already announced additions.

All Day One Games on Xbox Game Pass for PC

The most important reveals in the clip are the currently unannounced games that will be coming to the PC Game Pass service on the day of their launch. Here’s the list:

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon Simulator

Trek to Yomi

Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

Among these, Sniper Elite 5 is set to be revealed during the Xbox Gathering Showcase on Dec. 10. This can be watched on Twitch at 2:45 CT.

Here is a list of all the previously announced day one additions to Xbox Game Pass PC: