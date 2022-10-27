All active Cult of the Lamb Twitch Drops and how to earn them

The Blood Moon Festival is in full swing on Cult of the Lamb and Twitch is celebrating with drops for players that watch creators playing the single-player construction and management game.

Until Nov. 11, gamers can watch a little bit of Cult of the Lamb, and earn follower forms, which serve as skins in the game. The drop event will end at 12:59am CT on Nov. 11.

In total, there are three different forms that players can earn from watching and each cosmetic will require you to watch for one hour. The three forms are the RalpherZ, PogChamp, and FrankerZ. Viewers will earn each of those skins in order, and to start getting credit for the next form, you will need to claim the reward that you have previously earned.

Among the channels that are participating in the event are Santa, 39daph, 5up, and 2Dkiri. You can find more participating streams by going to the Cult of the Lamb directory on Twitch.

To start getting credit toward these drops, you’ll need to connect your Twitch account with your Cult of the Lamb account. You can do this by going to the drops campaign page and finding the game’s listed campaign. You should see a purple “Connect” button at the bottom of the drop-down that will direct you to an account connection page.

Viewers will be able to keep track of their progress on the Drops Inventory page. This will be important as you earn each follower form because you will need to claim the ones you earn before you can make progress toward the next one.