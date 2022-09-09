All contact dunk requirements for NBA 2K23

See the requirements to allow your character to score in the most satisfying way.

NBA 2K23, the latest installment of the most popular basketball simulation franchise, has officially been released worldwide with updated rosters, new features, and new mechanics. But not everything is different from NBA 2K22.

One example is the contact dunk requirements that a player must meet to successfully dunk in NBA 2K23. 2K simply copied the same contact dunk requirements used in NBA 2K22, so in case you want to create a player the same way you did in the past edition, he’ll play exactly the same in that regard.

When you’re creating your character in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the mode in which you aspire to become one of the best players in the NBA, you must check out the contact dunk requirements if you want your player to score that way. Dunks are one of the best ways to score since they will quickly boost the popularity of your character if you do some in every game.

The contact dunk requirements for NBA 2K23

Small Contact Dunks: Set Driving Dunk to 86+ and set player height below 6 feet 5 inches.

Pro Contact Dunks: Set Driving Dunk to 84+ and set Vertical to 70+.

Pro Bigman Contact Dunks: Set Driving Dunk to 80+ and set player height above 6 feet 10 inches.

Elite Contact Dunks: Set Driving Dunk to 92+ and set Vertical to 80+.

Elite Bigman Contact Dunks: Set Standing Dunk to 90+ and set player height above 6 feet 10 inches.

These are the five different dunk profiles in NBA2K23. If you follow the requirements, you’ll create a player who can dunk.