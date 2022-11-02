All confirmed bachelor and bachelorette characters in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

One of the highlights of the Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons franchises is being able to choose, romance, and eventually marry an eligible bachelor.

Sometimes, picking a partner is more of a cosmetic choice than anything, but sometimes your spouse changes the game significantly. The latter is the case with the upcoming Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a Nintendo Switch remake of the GameCube title Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. Choosing a spouse will change what your child looks like, how your life plays out, and more.

While A Wonderful Life doesn’t come out until the summer of 2023, developer Marvelous has already showcased several trailers and social media posts featuring new characters, including eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. New to this iteration of Story of Seasons is the ability to marry any character regardless of the player character’s gender and the ability to play as a non-binary farmer. If you’re planning on picking out your spouse before the game even releases, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all confirmed bachelor and bachelorettes in A Wonderful Life.

Bachelorettes

Cecilia

Screengrab via Marvelous

Cecilia is a returning character from Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. Sweet and caring, she helps Vesta out on the valley’s other farm. She enjoys nature and has many of the same interests as the player character. In the first game, she kept a diary in her room at the farm that revealed her current heart level with the player.

Molly

Screengrab via Marvelous

Molly was originally known as Muffy in the first iteration of A Wonderful Life. While she works in the valley, she’s a city girl through and through. She appreciates the finer things in life, including nice clothes. She can often be found helping out at the valley’s bar and cafe.

Nami

Screengrab via Marvelous

Nami is another returning bachelorette. Worldly and well-traveled, she’s not as friendly initially as some of the other bachelorettes. A mysterious figure, she stays in the valley’s inn when she isn’t globe-trotting.

Lumina

Screengrab via Marvelous

Lumina is the granddaughter of Romana, the owner of the large villa at the far end of the valley. She is quiet and shy and enjoys playing the piano in her grandmother’s house. In the original A Wonderful Life, the player met her as a teenager and watched her grow up over the course of the game. She has also appeared in several other Harvest Moon titles.

Bachelors

Gustafa

Screengrab via Marvelous

Gustafa is an out-there artist who prefers to spend time alone to practice his art. He enjoys playing the guitar and wandering through the valley looking for inspiration. His description on the official Japanese Twitter account for A Wonderful Life says that he doesn’t care about the little things and that he’s “free-spirited.”

Rock

Screengrab via Marvelous

Rock is bright, friendly, and outgoing. His fashion sense might be a little different, but that doesn’t stop him from making plenty of friends. His parents run the valley’s inn, where he lives. He’s broke, but he’s happy in nature nonetheless.

Matthew

Screengrab via Marvelous

Matthew was previously known as Marlin in the original A Wonderful Life. He is extremely shy and has trouble speaking to people, which contrasts starkly with the outgoing nature of his older sister Vesta. He helps her and Cecilia out on the valley’s other farm.

Gordy

Screengrab via Marvelous

Gordy is the only new eligible bachelor in the remake. While he hasn’t been properly introduced yet in the game’s English trailers, A Wonderful Life‘s Japanese Twitter account posted a profile that shared more about him. According to the profile, he’s a “solitary artist” who doesn’t say very much. He appears to enjoy creating sculptures and would rather work than make small talk.