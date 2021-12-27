All classes, perks, and ultimate abilities in Super People

SWAT – Screengrab via Wonder People Driver – Screengrab via Wonder People Teleporter – Screengrab via Wonder People Firearms Expert – Screengrab via Wonder People Gas Soldier – Screengrab via Wonder People Gattling Soldier – Screengrab via Wonder People Sniper – Screengrab via Wonder People Strike Force – Screengrab via Wonder People Seeker – Screengrab via Wonder People Shotgun Master – Screengrab via Wonder People Marine – Screengrab via Wonder People Nuclear – Screengrab via Wonder People

From building to realism, each battle royale has tried to specialize in various niches to stand out. Enter Super People, where every player in a match has superpowers—making games even more challenging and interesting.

Its main map resembles PUBG, but Super People does an excellent job of creating its own environment that revolves around expecting the unexpected. There are a total of 12 classes in the game at the moment. Players are randomly assigned one of these operators at the beginning of a match unless they spend a golden coin to pick their desired character.

Each operator comes with a pool of nine abilities that players can adjust by using capsules. The abilities are divided into three additional perks and there are also ultimate abilities for each character. In addition to playing around the zone and making the right decisions, players will need to factor in the abilities that they can use and face to give themselves an advantage in matches.

You’ll get to know all the abilities as you continue to play the game, but knowing them beforehand can help you prepare for any possibilities as the circle closes in on the remaining players. If you study all the abilities, you’ll be reducing the element of luck and have an advantage against players who dove into a match without doing their research.

Here are all of the classes, perks, and ultimate abilities in Super People.

Driver Ultimate Ability: Summon a Monster Truck with a golden smart key. Red Perks Increase M416S damage up to 30 percent. Increase smart bullet curve toward enemy damage by 30 percent. Increase accuracy while shooting from a vehicle. Green Perks Increase your damage and defense up to 10 percent. Take less damage from vehicles, explosions, grenades, and tactical nukes. Increase your max HP and defense up to 40 percent. Blue Perks Nitro jump drive and increase vehicle integrity and detonation.



Firearms Expert Ultimate Ability: Slowdown the movement speed of your enemies, Firearms Expert will retain his normal movement speed while everyone else in rage are slowed. Red Perks Increase your weapon damage. Increase Sniper Rifle damage up to 20 percent. Increase leaning speed and damage while leaning. Green Perks Increase your damage with any weapon by 20 percent. Increase your headshot damage with reduced cooldown. Gain bullet trajectory visibility. Blue Perks Increase weapon switch speed and retain ADS while switching weapons. Increase movement speed while shoulder aiming. Decrease your reload speed while using magazines with increased capacity.



Gas Soldier Ultimate Ability: Use a Flamethrower with a 50-second cooldown. Red Perks Increase SP686 damage up to 10 percent. Increase your Molotov throw distance up to 100 percent. Unlock Chemical bullet area damage and HP restoration. Green Perks Increase your damage in rocky terrain up to 10 percent. Add smoke to Toxic Grenade and increase its damage up to 10 percent. Take less damage from enemy Toxic smokes and increase your HP up to 10 percent. Blue Perks Increase damage and HP gain up to 50 percent. Unlock Muzzle flash detection up to 150 meters. Increase your movement speed and unlock sliding.



Gatling Soldier Ultimate Ability: Increase Gatling Gun’s magazine size. Your defense while using the Gatling Gun will be increased, and explode rounds deal Area of Effect (AoE) damage. Red Perks Unlock the Gatling Gun. Increase SCAR-H damage up to 10 percent. Increase magazine capacities of Assault Rifles and Gatling Gun up to 100 percent. Green Perks Take up to 15 percent less damage. See bullets’ trajectories. Dodge roll increases your HP up to 10 seconds. Blue Perks Bullets start bending toward enemies and gain more inventory space. Your damage increases for five seconds after receiving damage. Increase your movement speed and unlock the slide mechanic.



Marine Ultimate Ability: Create a fog of smoke around your enemies. This ability has a 180-second cooldown. Red Perks Increase your AKM damage up to 30 percent. Unlock C4 explosives and increase their damage up to 50 percent. Increase your damage while equipping a Silencer up to 20 percent. Green Perks Take less damage while taking cover behind rocks and trees. Your damage increases while firing at an upward angle up to 30 percent. Unlock half a Ghillie suit and take less damage while swimming . Blue Perks Your movement speed won’t decrease while running in shallow water. Make less sound while moving on water and increase your movement speed while moving on water. Recover up to 20 percent of your health with Energy Bars.



Nuclear Ultimate Ability: Use a Tactical Nuke that affects the targeted area. Red Perks Increase your damage with the AKM up to 20 percent. Increase your hip fire accuracy. Decrease RPG cooldown. Green Perks Take less damage while hiding behind trees. Gain five more HP with Energy Bars. Unlock automatic weaving while standing or crouching. Blue Perks Unlock two Molotov Cocktails. Identify an enemy’s location within a 50 meter radius. Increase your movement speed while running without weapons.



Seeker Ultimate Ability: Perform three quick slides for eight seconds. This ability has a 60-second cooldown. Red Perks Increase your AKM damage up to 30 percent. Increase your damage and defense while leaning up to 20 percent. Your damage and defense increases up to 20 percent when you’re close to the storm. Green Perks Take less damage while taking cover behind trees. Take less damage from throwables like grenades. Locate an enemy in a 50 meter range. Blue Perks Locate enemies close to your landing area and increase your movement speed. Increase heartbeat sensor’s range up to 20 meters. Upgrade Molotov Cocktails to Traps.



Shotgun Master Ultimate Ability: Increase the damage of your shotgun shots. Red Perks Increase SA-12K damage up to 10 percent. Increase your Shotgun fire rate and increase your reload speed up to 40 percent. Increase your Assault Rifle damage up to 20 percent. Green Perks Gain a HP boost up to 20 percent. Flashbangs and Impact Grenades get an explosion radius increase. Take 30 percent less damage from Assault Rifle. Blue Perks Displace enemies upon landing a hit, knock back up to 50 percent. Increase your accuracy by up to 50 percent while jump-shooting. Increase your jump range to four stories from two stories and it starts scaling with high mountains.



Sniper Ultimate Ability: Every 10 seconds, your shots fired from SR/DMR weapons will have a 50-percent damage boost. Your reload speed and rate of fire for SR/DMR weapons will also increase. Red Perks Increase your damage while aiming down sight (ADS). Increase your Sniper Rifle damage. Increase your Assault Rifle damage. Green Perks Unlock Half a Ghillie suit. Call down an air-strike up to a 300-meter range. Upgrade your flashbangs to traps. Blue Perks Decrease your footstep noise while running and walking. Amplifier search device up to a 30-meter radius. Increase your movement speed while crouching.



Strike Force Ultimate Ability: Increase your movement speed up to 200+ for five seconds. Red Perks Increase your Vector damage up to 20 percent. Increase your fire-rate and magazine size with SMGs up to 15 percent. Increase Bleeding effect and accuracy up to 20 percent. Green Perks Create a bulletproof shield upon taking damage. Take less damage from long range shots beyond 120 meters. Increase your damage and defense while running. Blue Perks Increase Airwalk duration. Increase accuracy while jump-shooting. Increase movement speed up to seven percent. Increase your movement speed while shoulder aiming or ADS.



SWAT Ultimate Ability: Block enemy sight by creating a dome barrier. This ability has a 90-second cooldown Red Perks Increase F2000 damage by 30 percent. Deploy smoke screens while breaking and entering houses. Increase your movement speed. Your grenades deal more damage and they start impairing enemies’ hearing. Green Perks Take less damage while taking cover behind a tree. Decrease your damage in take by 25 meters. Reduce your noise while entering through windows with increased parkour speed. Blue Perks Increase your damage by 20 perfect within five seconds of receiving damage. Increase your hip-fire accuracy, reload speed, and fire rate. Increase your movement speed while climbing ladders and stairs.



