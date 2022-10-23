All bug locations in Penguin’s office in Gotham Knights | Where to find all bugs

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure game to let players loose on the streets of Gotham City. Unfortunately, Batman is dead, and it’s up to the Bat family to defend Gotham from all the criminals threatening it. One of these criminals is Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin. Players will need to help Cobblepot make sure no one is listening before he gives certain information.

If you can help Penguin clear his office, he might be more willing to open up about what he knows. Here’s all the information you need about all the bug locations in Penguin’s office in Gotham Knights.

Where to find all bugs in Penguin’s office in Gotham Knights

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

When you talk to Penguin after disrupting some of his criminal affairs, he’ll be hesitant to talk until you do a sweep for bugs. The game highlights small circles on the objects in yellow, but these can be hard to see, especially when other lore items are highlighted. You’ll need to highlight the object with your AR before you can pick it up off the item.

Fortunately, you can find the bugs at the following locations:

The bust of Cobblepot on the wall opposite his desk

The lamp on Cobblepot’s desk

The plant directly behind Cobblepot’s desk

Once you’ve cleared all the bugs, Penguin will be more willing to share some secrets about the Powers Club and the Court of Owls. Even with the bugs, he still seems nervous about talking about the club and the secret society. This likely means trouble for the Bat family as they dive deeper into the power struggle for Gotham.