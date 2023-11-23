All Attack on Titan games, ranked

Any successful anime and manga franchise is bound to get video game adaptations, especially if the series involves action, so it’s a no-brainer that Attack on Titan has a whole bunch of video game titles based on it.

The number of good AoT video games is few and far between, however. To help you decide which ones are worth your time, we’ve ranked the four major release Attack on Titan video games down below.

All major Attack on Titan video games ranked

4) Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains

Do yourself a favor and skip this one. Image via Atlus

Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains is the first major video game release based on the popular manga and anime series Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin). The game was developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Atlus and is also considered to arguably be the worst entry in the AoT video game titles. It was released for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2013 and later in North America and Europe in 2015.

The gameplay of Humanity in Chains revolves around the use of the 3D Maneuver Gear, allowing players to swing around environments and combat Titans. The game features a single-player mode—where players follow the storyline of the anime’s first season—and a cooperative multiplayer mode that allows players to team up to take down Titans together.

Humanity in Chains received majorly negative reviews, with some praising its faithful adaptation of the source material and enjoyable multiplayer, while others criticized certain aspects of the gameplay, controls, and graphics.

Below are the good and bad of Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains.

Pros:

Use of Omni-Directional Mobility Gear : The game allows players to experience the thrill of using the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear to navigate and fight against Titans, capturing the essence of the series.

: The game allows players to experience the thrill of using the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear to navigate and fight against Titans, capturing the essence of the series. Story elements : The game includes elements from the Attack on Titan anime and manga series, offering a narrative experience that follows the events of the series.

: The game includes elements from the Attack on Titan anime and manga series, offering a narrative experience that follows the events of the series. Multiplayer mode: Humanity in Chains features an online multiplayer mode that allows players to team up with others to take down Titans cooperatively.

Cons:

Graphics and performance : Some players criticized the graphics and overall performance of the game on the Nintendo 3DS. The hardware limitations of the system may have impacted the visual quality.

: Some players criticized the graphics and overall performance of the game on the Nintendo 3DS. The hardware limitations of the system may have impacted the visual quality. Controls : The controls were a point of contention for some players. Maneuvering with the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear in a fast-paced environment on a handheld console with limited buttons could be challenging for some.

: The controls were a point of contention for some players. Maneuvering with the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear in a fast-paced environment on a handheld console with limited buttons could be challenging for some. Limited content: Some players felt that the game lacked content and depth compared to other adaptations of the Attack on Titan series.

3) Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom

Only decent. Image via Koei Tecmo

The first home console release of AoT was generally more well-received by critics and fans, although it still had many of the same issues as the previous entry in our list. Attack on Titan, released in 2016 and also known as Wings of Freedom in Europe, is a game that follows the plot of the first season of the anime. It was praised for its fluid movement but criticized for being repetitive.

The gameplay of Wings of Freedom closely follows the events of the first season of the Attack on Titan anime. Players control characters equipped with Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, allowing them to move quickly and fluidly through environments. The primary objective is to combat the giant humanoid creatures known as Titans by targeting their weak points to incapacitate or eliminate them.

The original Attack on Titan is readily available digitally on all platforms. If you want a physical copy, however, be prepared to pay a huge price as it had a limited print run and was not released physically outside of Japan.

Here are the good and bad of Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom.

Pros:

Faithful adaptation : The game faithfully follows the storyline of the first season of the Attack on Titan anime, allowing fans to relive key moments.

: The game faithfully follows the storyline of the first season of the Attack on Titan anime, allowing fans to relive key moments. Fluid movement : The Omni-Directional Mobility Gear mechanics provide a sense of speed and freedom as players traverse the environments and engage in aerial combat with Titans.

: The Omni-Directional Mobility Gear mechanics provide a sense of speed and freedom as players traverse the environments and engage in aerial combat with Titans. Exciting combat : The combat against Titans is fast-paced and intense, requiring strategy and precision to target and eliminate the Titans effectively.

: The combat against Titans is fast-paced and intense, requiring strategy and precision to target and eliminate the Titans effectively. Character customization : Players can customize their characters with various equipment and weapons, adding a layer of personalization to the gameplay.

: Players can customize their characters with various equipment and weapons, adding a layer of personalization to the gameplay. Multiplayer mode: The online cooperative multiplayer mode allows players to team up with friends or other players to take on Titans together, adding a social element to the experience.

Cons:

Repetitive gameplay : Some players found that the gameplay, particularly the Titan-slaying mechanics, could become repetitive over time.

: Some players found that the gameplay, particularly the Titan-slaying mechanics, could become repetitive over time. Limited story coverage : While the game follows the first season of the anime, it doesn’t cover subsequent seasons, leaving some fans wanting more in terms of story content.

: While the game follows the first season of the anime, it doesn’t cover subsequent seasons, leaving some fans wanting more in terms of story content. Graphical limitations : The graphics on some platforms, especially the PlayStation Vita version, were considered subpar compared to more powerful gaming platforms.

: The graphics on some platforms, especially the PlayStation Vita version, were considered subpar compared to more powerful gaming platforms. Camera issues: Some players experienced challenges with the camera system, finding it occasionally difficult to maintain a clear view during fast-paced action sequences.

2) Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death

Something for us VN fans out here. Image via Koei Tecmo

Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death is a visual novel video game, unlike the other entries on this list, developed for the Nintendo 3DS and released in Japan in 2017. If you enjoy visual novels and are a fan of the Attack on Titan series, Escape from Certain Death can offer a unique narrative experience.

However, it’s essential to consider your preferences regarding gameplay interactivity and the language in which the game is presented. If you’re not proficient in Japanese, you may want to look for fan translations or wait for an official English release if one becomes available—although I wouldn’t keep my hopes up for that if I were you.

Let’s take a look at the good and bad of Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death.

Pros:

Storyline : The game offers a new and original storyline set in the Attack on Titan universe. It provides an opportunity for fans to experience a unique narrative within the familiar world.

: The game offers a new and original storyline set in the Attack on Titan universe. It provides an opportunity for fans to experience a unique narrative within the familiar world. Character interaction : Players can interact with and make decisions that impact their relationships with various characters from the series. This adds an element of choice and personalization to the game.

: Players can interact with and make decisions that impact their relationships with various characters from the series. This adds an element of choice and personalization to the game. Art style: The visual novel format allows for detailed character designs and scenes, capturing the aesthetic of the Attack on Titan series.

Cons:

Limited gameplay interactivity : As a visual novel, the gameplay is primarily focused on making choices to progress the story. If you’re seeking extensive action or gameplay mechanics, this may not be the ideal game.

: As a visual novel, the gameplay is primarily focused on making choices to progress the story. If you’re seeking extensive action or gameplay mechanics, this may not be the ideal game. Language barrier : The game was initially released in Japanese, so players who aren’t proficient in the language may face challenges in fully understanding the narrative.

: The game was initially released in Japanese, so players who aren’t proficient in the language may face challenges in fully understanding the narrative. Platform limitation: Escape from Certain Death is available for the Nintendo 3DS, a platform that might not have the same widespread popularity as other gaming systems.

1) Attack on Titan 2

An actually amazing game. Image via Koei Tecmo

Attack On Titan 2 was considered a significant improvement over its predecessor by fans and is easily the best adaptation to date. The game follows the story from season one to two of the show, while its DLC—Final Battle—stretches out to cover the third season of the anime as well. The game does its best to be quintessential fanservice thanks to its abundance of content, all of which allows Attack on Titan 2 to snag the No. 1 spot on our list.

This is probably the only Attack On Titan game on this list that you need to play if you’re an AoT fan, but it’s quite hard to get a hold of physically due to low print runs. Something to keep in mind, however, is that purchasing it on Stadia requires you to have an internet connection at all times.

The following are the good and bad of Attack on Titan 2.

Pros:

Story integration : Attack on Titan 2 closely follows the events of the anime, allowing players to experience key moments and interact with characters from the series. The game even introduces an original character created in collaboration with series creator Hajime Isayama.

: Attack on Titan 2 closely follows the events of the anime, allowing players to experience key moments and interact with characters from the series. The game even introduces an original character created in collaboration with series creator Hajime Isayama. Improved Omni-Directional Mobility Gear : The Omni-Directional Mobility Gear mechanics have been refined, providing a more fluid and responsive experience during combat and traversal. This enhances the feeling of zipping through the air and engaging with Titans.

: The Omni-Directional Mobility Gear mechanics have been refined, providing a more fluid and responsive experience during combat and traversal. This enhances the feeling of zipping through the air and engaging with Titans. Character customization : Players can create their own custom character, providing a more personalized experience. This includes choosing a character’s appearance, gender, and voice.

: Players can create their own custom character, providing a more personalized experience. This includes choosing a character’s appearance, gender, and voice. Cooperative multiplayer : The game features an online cooperative multiplayer mode where players can team up to take on missions together. This adds a social aspect to the gameplay.

: The game features an online cooperative multiplayer mode where players can team up to take on missions together. This adds a social aspect to the gameplay. In-depth character development: As players progress through the game, they can build relationships with other characters, leading to enhanced teamwork and support during battles.

Cons: