All Ark: Survival Ascended trophies and achievements

Ark: Survival Ascended is rolling back the years with a remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn.

While Ark: Survival Ascended launched in early access, where it’s expected to remain for some time, there will be trophies and achievements available immediately—vastly different from its predecessor, which had to wait years for inclusion.

If you’re looking to earn every achievement on Xbox or are pushing for Platinum on PlayStation, here are the tasks you need to complete.

Ark: Survival Ascended trophies and achievements

Every single one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a total of 31 trophies and achievements in Ark: Survival Ascended, not including the Platinum trophy on PlayStation.

Your First Dino Tamed a Dinosaur. Your First Day Survived a full day and night. Your First Ride Ride a Dinosaur. Maximum Survivor Reach Maximum Survivor Level. Maximum Dinosaur Reach Maximum Level with a Dinosaur. Rex Rider Ride on the back of a T-Rex. Giga Rider Ride on the back of a Giganotosaurus. Artifact Archaeologist Collected all Artifacts. Veteran Paleontologist Unlocked the Dossiers of all initial Ark specimens. Veteran Survivor Defeat Ark’s first Ultimate Life Form (Broodmother). Expert Survivor Defeat Ark’s second Ultimate Life Form (Megapithecus). Survivor Evolved Defeat Ark’s first three Ultimate Life Forms. Master Survivor Defeat Ark’s third Ultimate Life Form (The Dragon). Map Maker Uncover more than 80 percent of the map. Highest Peak Reach the summit of the highest mountain in Ark. Lowest Depth Reach the bottom of Ark’s oceans. Cure-All Cure yourself of Swamp Fever. Master Zoologist Tame all domesticable creatures on Ark. Gamma Ascension Ascend off the Ark at Gamma Level. Beta Ascension Ascend off the Ark at Beta Level. Alpha Ascension Ascend off the Ark at Alpha Level. Beginner Explorer Discover 10 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Experienced Explorer Discover 25 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Adventurous Explorer Discover 30 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Studious Explorer Discover 40 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Veteran Explorer Discover 50 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Adept Explorer Discover 60 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Professional Explorer Discover 70 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Expert Explorer Discover 80 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Master Explorer Discover 90 percent of Ark Explorer Notes. Perfect Explorer Discover all Ark Explorer Notes.

