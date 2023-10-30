All Ark: Survival Ascended trophies and achievements

Here's your to-do list.

A wooden tree platform attached to a redwood in Ark: Survival Ascended
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ark: Survival Ascended is rolling back the years with a remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn.

While Ark: Survival Ascended launched in early access, where it’s expected to remain for some time, there will be trophies and achievements available immediately—vastly different from its predecessor, which had to wait years for inclusion.

If you’re looking to earn every achievement on Xbox or are pushing for Platinum on PlayStation, here are the tasks you need to complete.

Ark: Survival Ascended trophies and achievements

A screenshot in Ark: Survival Ascended showing ruins built on a cliff.
Every single one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a total of 31 trophies and achievements in Ark: Survival Ascended, not including the Platinum trophy on PlayStation.

Your First DinoTamed a Dinosaur.
Your First DaySurvived a full day and night.
Your First RideRide a Dinosaur.
Maximum SurvivorReach Maximum Survivor Level.
Maximum DinosaurReach Maximum Level with a Dinosaur.
Rex RiderRide on the back of a T-Rex.
Giga RiderRide on the back of a Giganotosaurus.
Artifact ArchaeologistCollected all Artifacts.
Veteran PaleontologistUnlocked the Dossiers of all initial Ark specimens.
Veteran SurvivorDefeat Ark’s first Ultimate Life Form (Broodmother).
Expert SurvivorDefeat Ark’s second Ultimate Life Form (Megapithecus).
Survivor EvolvedDefeat Ark’s first three Ultimate Life Forms.
Master SurvivorDefeat Ark’s third Ultimate Life Form (The Dragon).
Map MakerUncover more than 80 percent of the map.
Highest PeakReach the summit of the highest mountain in Ark.
Lowest DepthReach the bottom of Ark’s oceans.
Cure-AllCure yourself of Swamp Fever.
Master ZoologistTame all domesticable creatures on Ark.
Gamma AscensionAscend off the Ark at Gamma Level.
Beta AscensionAscend off the Ark at Beta Level.
Alpha AscensionAscend off the Ark at Alpha Level.
Beginner ExplorerDiscover 10 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Experienced ExplorerDiscover 25 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Adventurous ExplorerDiscover 30 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Studious ExplorerDiscover 40 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Veteran ExplorerDiscover 50 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Adept ExplorerDiscover 60 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Professional ExplorerDiscover 70 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Expert ExplorerDiscover 80 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Master ExplorerDiscover 90 percent of Ark Explorer Notes.
Perfect ExplorerDiscover all Ark Explorer Notes.
Related
Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on PlayStation?
Will Ark: Survival Ascended be on Xbox Game Pass?
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.

More Stories by Josh Challies