The Last of Us is a great story that captured the hearts of gamers across the world for the first time almost a decade ago. Since then, it’s gone on to inspire a sequel, a TV show, and an upcoming multiplayer spin-off. With The Last of Us premiering for the first time on HBO, many fans who’ve never played the game are interested in it the first time.

Fortunately for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, you can now play a trial of the remastered version of The Last of Us Part I, which is an updated version of the game from 2013.

If you’re subscribed to the program, you can play up to the first two hours of the game for free. With the upgraded game version being released last September, players are getting an extended look at the game.

Watched #TheLastOfUs premiere on HBO Max?



Continue Joel and Ellie's journey with a game trial for The Last of Us Part I available now with PlayStation Plus Premium: https://t.co/vANYKjiXN2 pic.twitter.com/1r41EDgu2S — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 16, 2023

Those who play for the first couple of hours will notice a lot of similarities between the show and the game, including the extended truck ride scene. However, while the TV show starts with an explanation for the spores, The Last of Us game starts with Joel and his daughter sharing a moment on his birthday that was similar to what was seen in the show.

You’ll likely get past what was in the first episode, but not much further. It will give you a good basis for understanding the world the TV show is set in. However, even if you don’t play the game, The Last of Us on HBO does a bit of revising of the story in that it provides more context and information that help you better understand some stuff early on.

Playing the game is a great way to show the show’s roots and provides insight into how well the creators have managed to translate the game to the screen.