After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf

Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens.

This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved Wii Sports golf back in the day. Now its successor is here to leave a divot in the fairway. It was a beloved feature of Wii Sports and it was sorely missed after everyone’s Wiis were never used again and/or tossed out.

Players can look forward to characters with giant heads attempting to score a hole-in-one in the comfort of their own homes as Nintendo Switch Sports is looking to update and upgrade their game with golf.

The almighty developers, Nintendo, shared a snippet of the upcoming Nintendo Switch title which featured a user learning how to drive a golfball down the fairway.

Users can look forward to staying in their slippers and getting their virtual steps done in-game, after all, golf is mainly walking. The video shares that the Switch golf update is on the horizon, potentially dropping later this month.

Dust off your irons and woods, put on your high socks and polo shirts, and download the update later this month and you can lower your handicap.

Since we’re only halfway through the month, Nintendo Switch Sports fans won’t have to wait long before they can tee up and get swinging in their loungerooms.