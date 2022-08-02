Activision Blizzard’s monthly active users fall below 100 million for first time in years

For the first time in almost three years, Activision Blizzard confirmed that its monthly active users (MAUs) have significantly decreased to below 100 million.

This is according to a recent press release from the company that presents its earnings for Q2 of the fiscal year in 2022. The data showed that in June, Activision Blizzard’s MAUs listed only 94 million active users, which is lower than last quarter’s recorded MAUs of 100 million players monthly. This makes a total of 361 million MAUs for the quarter, compared to last year’s Q2 which listed 408 million MAUs.

The MAUs recorded by Activision Blizzard all exceeded 100 million since Q4 of 2019. Though the company is confident that it’ll rise once again, especially in this year’s Q4 thanks to the scheduled release of two new Call of Duty titles.

Activision Blizzard revealed in the report that the release of the much-anticipated Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will take place on Oct. 28, while Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is slated for launch later this year.

“The fourth quarter will usher in a new era for the Call of Duty franchise. Anticipation is high for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, planned for release on console and PC on October 28,” a part of the press release reads. “The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, will lead the most ambitious rollout yet across the franchise. An all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, tightly integrated with the premium game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe later this year.”