A24 and Kojima team up for Death Stranding live-action film

The producers behind films like Midsommar and Hereditary will work on Death Stranding feature.

Renowned American production house A24 has officially announced a collaboration with Kojima Productions to bring the acclaimed video game Death Stranding to life. The exciting development was made public today, revealing a partnership that promises to introduce new elements and characters to the immersive Death Stranding universe.

The film adaptation, unveiled in 2022, is already generating buzz as fans eagerly anticipate how the uniquely cinematic experience of Death Stranding will translate onto the big screen. A24, known for its successful distribution of Academy Award-winning films like Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as its contribution to the horror genre, appears to be the perfect match for this ambitious project.

It’s official: we’ve partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game, DEATH STRANDING. pic.twitter.com/ypZGRiZVvY — A24 (@A24) December 14, 2023

The gaming community has long awaited a cinematic adaptation of Death Stranding since its original release in 2019. The game, directed by industry legend Hideo Kojima, is set in a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by creatures. Players assume the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a freelance courier portrayed by Norman Reedus—who might appear in the movie—accompanied by a Bridge Baby.

Despite Kojima’s deep involvement in the film adaptation, he has clarified that he will not be directing the project personally. This decision raises intriguing questions about the creative direction the film will take and how faithfully it will capture the essence of the original game.

Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 18, 2023

The Death Stranding film adaptation, given its inherently cinematic nature, has the potential to become a groundbreaking addition to the world of video game adaptations. That said, the success of this venture ultimately hinges on its commitment to quality and ability to do justice to Kojima’s visionary work, acclaimed by most of the gaming world.

As A24 and Kojima Productions embark on this collaborative journey, fans and film enthusiasts alike can only wait in anticipation for more information on the Death Stranding long feature.