A universally loved PS5 original is finally making its way to PC this July

Nixxes is about to bring another masterpiece to the PC.

PlayStation original Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is coming to the PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this July with added features only available on computer.

Sony confirmed the cross-platform arrival on its official PlayStation Twitter account on May 30 and locked in a July 26 release date.

On top of the PC arrival, Nixxes Software will be collaborating with Insomniac Games to bring the PlayStation original over to PC digital storefronts with added features ranging from unlocked framerates and ray-tracing to ultrawide support and even XeSS, a feature only available to Intel Arc graphics cards.

The studio that will port the game is Nixxes Software. The studio has specialization in porting games from the PlayStation to the PC and has ported games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the past. Insomniac Games has already stated it has confidence the port will be a good one.

Rift Apart received positive reviews from different outlets amounting to an average of 88 on Metacritic after release. That score lands it in the top 30 PS5 games based on reviews accumulated by Metacritic. While review scores aren’t the be-all and end-all of games, it’s easy to see with these numbers that the game is beloved by gamers and critics alike.

Rift Apart was developed by Insomniac Games and was released for the PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021, which is about a five-year gap from the last Ratchet & Clank title. Before this, the franchise had only been on PS4 and earlier consoles.

The popular PlayStation game sold 1.1 million copies just a month after it arrived back in 2021. With the coming PC release, the game’s sales are expected to balloon more.

