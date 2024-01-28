A One Piece Game (AOPG) Trello and Discord links (January 2024)

Since the beginning of gaming, developers have printed manuals to teach gamers how to play. In the modern era, manuals are a thing of the past, but A One Piece Game—a Roblox game created by Boss Studios—is embracing the future by giving players instructions through Trello and Discord.

If you want to reach your potential in A One Piece Game, here’s where you can find all the information you need.

Discord and Trello links for A One Piece Game

Try sailing towards that eerie island. Image via Roblox

To find out about new updates, learn how to complete quests, and excel on the seas as a king of the pirates, you should visit Boss Studios’ Discord and Trello boards for A One Piece Game.

Trello is a popular project management tool that currently houses the Roblox game’s full manual, along with lots of other useful information. Here’s a link to the A One Piece Game Trello board.

On Discord, you can find out about upcoming updates, converse with other fans, and get codes you can use for free goodies. Here’s a link to the A One Piece Game Discord server.

What information does the Trello board for AOPG contain?

On the AOPG Trello board, you can find information about raids, routine bug fixes, and much more. There’s a section dedicated to announcing codes, a section that tells you where to find Devil Fruits, a section explaining how the map system works, and a section with all the juicy details about AOPG’s boss fights.

There are also details about what type of weapon you can give your character, the different races you can choose from, and a list of all the titles you can earn through the gacha system. Above all, the most important cards are the ones that tell you about updates.

At the time of writing, the latest update 71 contains the following content: